It was in February 2021, when the US authorities arrested the wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Emma Coronel, accused of drug trafficking.

And it is that since the Mexican drug trafficker was arrested in 2014, Coronel Aispuro, 31, began to travel to the United States continuously, as her husband and father of her daughters was extradited and tried.

Related news

What was not in the public domain is that the model and influencer continued with her husband’s business, since six years later she was arrested at Dulles International Airport, in Virginia.

According to the court documents presented in the case, Coronel was accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin and marijuana, imported into the United States.

The model’s sentence is life imprisonment and $ 10 million. Photo: .

And is that since his arrest, the judge in charge of the case, Robin Meriweather, said that if Coronel was found guilty, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment, in addition to paying a fine of 10 million dollars.

However, in July of this year, the 31-year-old model pleaded guilty to each of the three charges in the indictment against her: drug trafficking, money laundering and participation in transactions, as well as conducting business with a foreign drug trafficker.

Therefore, his lawyers are working on reducing his sentence, as they seek a strategy that will allow him to get out of prison in 10 years.

Coronel’s attorneys are already working to reduce his sentence. Photo: IG / therealemmacoronel

Emma Coronel plans to spend less than 10 years in prison

It was his lawyer Mariel Colón Miró who spoke in an interview for the Janiot PM program of journalist Patricia Janiot on Univision, and spoke of the legal resources that are being exploited.

It should be noted that everything is based on the model being able to receive a mandatory minimum sentence for those who conspire to distribute drugs and launder money.

“She meets these requirements. That is why we are confident that she can qualify for the safety valve and give her a much lower sentence than she would have had if she had gone to trial,” he said.

The daughters of the influencer are in Mexico and she has not been able to visit her. Photo: .

Currently, the model is still in solitary confinement in a Virginia jail, where she spends 23 hours a day in a cell, and thanks to security protocols due to the pandemic, her twin daughters have not visited her in prison.

“She has some girls in Mexico and it is very well known what happens to cooperators, to cooperators’ families. So why risk the lives of her girls, the lives of her family? When there are other resources than her own. they can help, “he said.

It is worth mentioning that several rumors suggested that Coronel would turn his back on the father of his daughters and cooperate with the authorities to become a protected witness and get out of prison, but his lawyer has denied such versions.

The fate of the internet star is uncertain. Photo: .

“It is that she does not need to because if she serves her sentence, accepts her responsibility, qualifies for this resource (the so-called ‘escape valve’), fulfills the years that she has to serve, she is an American citizen, she can stay here. a protected witness program is to change your entire life, your entire identity. So if there is another option why not? ”

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.

It was in February 2021, when the US authorities arrested the wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Emma Coronel, accused of drug trafficking.

And it is that since the Mexican drug trafficker was arrested in 2014, Coronel Aispuro, 31, began to travel to the United States continuously, as her husband and father of her daughters was extradited and tried.

Related news

What was not in the public domain is that the model and influencer continued with her husband’s business, since six years later she was arrested at Dulles International Airport, in Virginia.

According to the court documents presented in the case, Coronel was accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin and marijuana, imported into the United States.

The model’s sentence is life imprisonment and $ 10 million. Photo: .

And is that since his arrest, the judge in charge of the case, Robin Meriweather, said that if Coronel was found guilty, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment, in addition to paying a fine of 10 million dollars.

However, in July of this year, the 31-year-old model pleaded guilty to each of the three charges in the indictment against her: drug trafficking, money laundering and participation in transactions, as well as conducting business with a foreign drug trafficker.

Therefore, his lawyers are working on reducing his sentence, as they seek a strategy that will allow him to get out of prison in 10 years.

Coronel’s attorneys are already working to reduce his sentence. Photo: IG / therealemmacoronel

Emma Coronel plans to spend less than 10 years in prison

It was his lawyer Mariel Colón Miró who spoke in an interview for the Janiot PM program of journalist Patricia Janiot on Univision, and spoke of the legal resources that are being exploited.

It should be noted that everything is based on the model being able to receive a mandatory minimum sentence for those who conspire to distribute drugs and launder money.

“She meets these requirements. That is why we are confident that she can qualify for the safety valve and give her a much lower sentence than she would have had if she had gone to trial,” he said.

The daughters of the influencer are in Mexico and she has not been able to visit her. Photo: .

Currently, the model is still in solitary confinement in a Virginia jail, where she spends 23 hours a day in a cell, and thanks to security protocols due to the pandemic, her twin daughters have not visited her in prison.

“She has some girls in Mexico and it is very well known what happens to cooperators, to cooperators’ families. So why risk the lives of her girls, the lives of her family? When there are other resources than her own. they can help, “he said.

It is worth mentioning that several rumors suggested that Coronel would turn his back on the father of his daughters and cooperate with the authorities to become a protected witness and get out of prison, but his lawyer has denied such versions.

The fate of the internet star is uncertain. Photo: .

“It is that she does not need to because if she serves her sentence, accepts her responsibility, qualifies for this resource (the so-called ‘escape valve’), fulfills the years that she has to serve, she is an American citizen, she can stay here. a protected witness program is to change your entire life, your entire identity. So if there is another option why not? ”

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.