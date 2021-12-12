Hailey Bieber Maternity Tips Are you pregnant? | Instagram

Recently, the famous model Hailey Bieber has raised great suspicions about whether she is pregnant at this time and it is that it became known that she asked a celebrity for some maternity advice.

It was during a deleted scene from the most recent episode of Who’s in My Bathroom ?, Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, where the model asked Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is currently pregnant with her second child, for some motherhood advice.

Undoubtedly, this alarmed her millions of followers, as many hope that both she and Bieber be parents soon.

I literally don’t know anything about being a mother, but I want to have children one day. What’s your biggest tip? “The 25-year-old model said to action movie star Jason Statham’s wife.

As you can remember, in a video of the MET Gala 2021, Hailey Baldwin gave way to the rumors of her supposed pregnancy, which have been strengthened by her questions to Huntington-Whiteley.

After telling Hailey that she would make a lovely mother, the Victoria’s Secret model shared that being kind to yourself “is one of the most important things parents should remember, explaining that motherhood:

It is complete and it is a juggling act. Whether you’re a stay-at-home mom or a working mom, it’s a juggling act and you’re up against a lot of things, “she said on Hailey Bieber’s official YouTube channel.

This is how I advise you to follow your instincts and not listen too much to what other people say or do, because many times that can hurt you.

Seconds later, she joked that she feels “really lucky to call my mom.”

It should be noted that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seek to have their first child and have even spoken publicly about it, as during their documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, where they announced that this year 2021 would be when they began to try to get pregnant.

My intention for 2021 is to continue setting goals and have fun while meeting them. Make sure you put my family first and hopefully (have a baby). “To which Hailey Bieber replied,” We’ll see.

Since this information was released, many now look forward to the great news, knowing that they are great parents and the baby is an extremely fortunate son.