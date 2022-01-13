In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Activity wristbands are getting cheaper, but Xiaomi’s cheapest model was launched in 2020. Is it worth buying two years later?

In 2021 Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 to the world, which is so far the latest version of the famous activity bracelet of the Chinese brand.

But its previous generation, Xiaomi Mi Band 5, is still sold, an activity bracelet very similar to the new version, but that did make a leap compared to the fourth version. In addition, it is getting cheaper in many stores.

If you are considering buying a Xiaomi Mi Band 5 in 2022, you may be wondering if being 2 years old is worth it.

We are going to answer your questions about this activity bracelet, especially if it is worth it compared to other newer models or if it is worth it because it is so cheap.

At ComputerHoy.com we have analyzed Xiaomi Mi Band 5 at the time, when it came out, with very good results. We have also tested Xiaomi Mi Band 6, so that you have a comparison of both devices.

The price of the Mi Band 5 is still very low

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, when launched 2 years ago, has a fairly low price, which makes it not only one of the cheapest activity wristbands, but also a candidate to become one of those practical gifts for everyone.

Now you can find a Mi Band 5 for just over 30 euros, but there are stores that have come to put it at only 19 euros or 20 euros.

In contrast, the new model, Xiaomi Mi Band 6, costs about 44 euros. Although the difference is only 14 euros, it is a significant discount.

The new Mi Band 6 has a larger screen with more information

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with a physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

Xiaomi’s activity wristbands have a small screen, so the bigger it is, the better. In this case, it is Xiaomi Mi Band 6 that has a larger screen capable of displaying more information in a single sphere.

But in Mi Band 5 you also have the most important information you need to know, such as your steps, calories, time and date. Even if the screen is smaller, you will not always be looking at it and it is easy to access specific menus.

Measure your steps, calories and heart rate

The most important thing about this bracelet is that it works correctly with the most important thing. And in this model it is that can measure all your steps that you take throughout the day, in order to measure the calories you burn and create an expectation of daily activity.

But also that it measures your heart. Mi Band 5 has the same heart rate sensor than the newer model, although none yet has a blood oxygen sensor like the Amazfit Band 5 does.

Battery up to 20 days

The Mi Band 5 battery is 125 mAh, the same capacity as new models, but the autonomy can be extended up to 20 days of use in saving mode.

When we actively wear the bracelet, according to our tests, it can reach more than a week, between 9 and 10 days.

It is more than enough battery to forget about the charger at home and to be able to go anywhere for days and know that when you return home you will still have power.

Conclusion: for what it is worth and with its functions, Mi Band 5 is still a good option

Taking into account that the price of Mi Band 5 is between 20 and 30 euros (depending on the time you buy it), 2022 is still a good year to buy this activity tracker, especially if you compare it with the Mi Band 6.

It is very little money for a product that can last you a long time and will give you information about how you move and your body that you can later use to make better decisions about your health.

