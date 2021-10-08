There are several small cryptocurrencies that are jumping up quite strongly over the past few days, and they are worth checking out to determine if they are good opportunities. Today we will be reviewing the DENT token, with a technical and fundamental analysis, looking for signals that tell us if it is worth buying or not.

At the time of this writing, DENT traded at $ 0.0058, accumulating a gain of 2.43% during the last 24 hours, and 46.05% in the last 7 days.

Its market capitalization is $ 586 million, which adds up to 99,007 million coins in circulation.

About the Dent project

It is a project created in 2017 that seeks to revolutionize the mobile phone operator sector, offering SIM cards with mobile data plans, calling minutes and an experience without roaming.

Using blockchain technology, Dent aims to create a global market for mobile data liberalization.

The attractive services have already managed to create a base of more than 26 million Dent users in around 140 countries.

In addition, it is relevant to note that it has partnerships with Samsung Blockchain, Telecom Infra and The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance.

Everything that Dent offers is purchased using DENT tokens. Thanks to this, there is no possibility that a client pays for something and does not receive it, since everything is registered in the blockchain.

Due to this, the demand for the token is directly anchored to the growth of the project, and as we could see with the user base, it is on the right track.

One of the most important novelties of this project is the launch of the decentralized exchange DENT SWAP, which works through pools of DENT / ETH tokens where the same users provide liquidity. This factor should drive demand in the short term, as users are rewarded for depositing their coins in the pools.

Having reviewed in a general way what the project is about and its current situation, let’s go on to review the price behavior to see what it tells us.

Technical analysis of the DENT token, to determine if it is currently worth buying

In the daily chart we see that the price recovered the trend in the short term, thanks to the continuous lows and increasingly higher highs.

The moving averages 8 EMA and 18 day SMA are crossed to the upside, and are likely to be used as dynamic supports when price wants to make a correction.

The 200-period SMA, which follows the larger trend, has yet to recover and is working as resistance today.

A pullback from the current point is likely, but quickly new momentum will begin below.

The closest target is at $ 0.0071.

Technical analysis of the DENT token, to determine if it is currently worth buying. Source: ‌‌TradingView‌.‌ ‌ ‌

The major trend should lead the price significantly higher

On the weekly timeframe the outlook is quite encouraging for those looking to buy as we are seeing momentum develop that should push the DENT token towards new all-time highs in the near future.

The moving averages 8 EMA and 18 week SMA are crossed to the upside, and are currently working as dynamic supports.

The buying pressure we saw last week tells us that the correction may have already come to an end.

Now to confirm this, the price must break through the diagonal resistance that I mark on the chart below. This would open the way to purchases down to a minimum of $ 0.010, but it is quite likely that this objective will fall short.

DENT Weekly Chart ‌vs‌ ‌USDT.‌ ‌Source: ‌ ‌‌TradingView‌.‌ ‌ ‌

