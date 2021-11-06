11/06/2021 at 13:00 CET

New Code

In 2018 and according to information from Greenpace, Spaniards consume 6.312 million liters of bottled water, which is equivalent to about ten million bottles per day. Undoubtedly, one of the reasons behind this massive consumption of bottled water is the widespread belief that it is more beneficial than tap water due to the difference in the amount of minerals. But is this true? Do youIt is bad to drink tap water as is often thought? As explained from Muy Interesante, “the water that comes to our house through the tap does not have microorganisms or polluting substances.”

In particular, one of the main concerns of consumers is chlorine. According to food safety specialist Gemma del Caño, this “disinfection is an aggressive process, but we must be calm since the amount of disinfectant is regulated depending on the quality of the water that reaches the treatment plant“and always without exceeding the legal limits established. And for more security, the expert adds, “In these plants the water passes more controls even than in the bottling plants, so no, there are no risks of intoxication”. We can drink water with peace of mind from the drinking water network.

The same point from Eldiario.es, where they dedicate special attention to another of the elements that generates more concern in consumers: lead, poisonous due to its high reactivity.

“The lead in the pipes, because it is in a solid structure, will not be released ionically, since the pH of the water is not acidic enough for such a release to occur.” A scientific reality that is empirically proven over centuries and centuries: if not true, “there would be thousands of dead since the time of the Roman Empire.” Also, lead pipes are becoming less common.

But chlorine and lead are not the only suspect chemicalsBut we also found other deeply toxic ones like “mercury, cadmium and nitrates from agricultural pesticides.” But the risk is zero. As Eldiario.es points out, “constant controls are made of drinking water throughout the country’s supply network and when a leak or contamination of whatever origin is detected, a warning is issued to the population to avoid it until the problem is solved. ” The vast majority of the time, while there are no ads, tap water is completely healthy.

Another different matter is the taste. The presence of chlorine or lime, the type of pipes or the source of the water in each city or town are factors that can condition it.. In this sense, some people “prefer to buy the jug of water because the tap directly tastes bad.” However, we should take into account two fundamental aspects. The first one is that drinking tap water is cheaper. And the second of them is that it is environmentally more sustainable and healthy. After all, the water bottle is generally made of plastic, a very polluting element.