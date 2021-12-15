12/15/2021 at 3:37 PM CET

Olga Pereda

Once adults and adolescents (from 12 years of age) have been immunized, the European Medicines Agency a few days ago authorized the use of serum from Pfizer / BioNTech laboratories in the age range of 5 to 11 years, something that is already being done in other countries, such as the US and Israel.

The child vaccination campaign in Spain -voluntary, like all- will begin once it is approved by the public health commission. In any case, it will not be before the second half of December, the date on which the serums will be available. Taking into account that children are the least affected by the disease, many parents they wonder whether or not they should vaccinate to his children. Specialists recall that Vaccines are safe and effective, and injecting them is recommended, but not urgent.

Why is it so important to vaccinate children since they hardly develop symptoms if they suffer from the disease?

“It is hardly an important nuance & rdquor ;, answers the pediatrician and epidemiologist Quique Bassat, which recalls that the current situation – with a cumulative incidence that exceeds 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – is not that of September, when the general figures were better. “Infections have skyrocketed among minors, who are the protagonists of the sixth wave, and there are significant outbreaks in schools. It is still not urgent to vaccinate children, but it is necessary if we are to contain the increase in community transmission. You have to act now & rdquor ;, he concludes. Roi Piñeiro, Head of Pediatrics at the Villalba University Hospital (Madrid), clarifies that more than important, vaccinating children is “Recommendable & rdquor;. And it is for several reasons. Among them, “the right to individual protection, advance group immunity, decrease the circulation of the virus and the appearance of new variants & rdquor ;.

What do I risk if I don’t immunize him?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in Spain there have been 6,000 hospitalizations of children, with 300 admissions in ucis and 37 deaths (half of them, under 10 years old). “There are diseases against which we are vaccinating that have similar figures & rdquor ;, Apostille Piñeiro. On an individual level, a parent who chooses not to vaccinate their child faces a Low risk. Another thing is at the collective level. The doctor Toni Soriano, from the Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunodeficiencies Unit of Vall d’HebronRemember that although the disease does not especially affect the little ones, there is no zero risk. “It is very rare, but the patient may suffer from a multisystemic inflammatory condition, & rdquor ;, he explains. Another aspect that should also concern us is, according to doctors Soriano and Bassat, the persistent covid (less common than in adults).

For what types of children is it not recommended?

There is no minor profile for those who are not recommended. “Especially it is it for those that suffer some disease, like cancer”, answers Bassat. Parents of children with food allergies should rest easy. Piñeiro explains that contraindications are no different than those that exist in other age groups: severe allergy to any component of the vaccine (which can be consulted on the website vaccinacovid.gob.es). The doctor clarifies that vaccination It is not recommended if there is confirmation of having recently passed the disease, although after a certain time they could still receive it.

Will they be given the same dose as adults?

No. They will be inoculated with third part. The adult dose is 30 micrograms while that of children is 10 micrograms, explains Soriano. What is not yet decided is whether they will be given two doses, like adults.

Will it be the same amount for 5-year-olds and 11-year-olds?

Yes. “It is the dose that has been used in clinical trials and has shown immunogenicity, safety and effectiveness& rdquor ;, comments Piñeiro. “Vaccination goes by age groups. There are no different dosages for each year & rdquor ;, adds Bassat.

Isn’t it more important to immunize the general population of Africa?

Dr. Soriano recalls that, before urgently vaccinating children, the focus should be on the most vulnerable population (those over 60 years of age) and on the global vision of the pandemic. “We must have the will that the sera reach all countries, including those with few resources. As long as we do not achieve that goal, new variants will continue to emerge. You have to think globally, it is the only way to control the pandemic & rdquor ;.

Is it safe to vaccinate them?

The answer from the scientific community is unanimous: absolutely. “The clinical analyzes have been very strict and slow. If all are done with a magnifying glass, these even more. Millions of children have already been vaccinated in Canada, the US and Israel & rdquor ;, explains Bassat. “The vaccine efficacy is 90.7%& rdquor ;, adds Soriano, who remembers that serums do not protect as much against infection (you can still get it) but they do protect against its adverse effects. The same as with adults.

What side effects can they have?

Inflammation and redness in the area of ​​the puncture, recalls Soriano, who insists that the trials have not found significant adverse effects in the medium term. Piñeiro adds that cases of myocarditis, a side effect not detected in trials. “The frequency of this complication has been 1-5 cases per 100,000 vaccinated. Even considering this, the benefit / risk balance is clearly favorable in adolescents because myocarditis is more frequent and severe after infection by civid than after immunization & rdquor ;, he concludes after recalling that, with vaccines, zero risk does not exist either.

If it is unwell, what should I do?

Faced with some discomfort, the usual child medication (Dalsy or Apiretal) could be administered. If symptoms persist, it is best to contact your pediatrician.