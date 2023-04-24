Is it good to leave the console always connected to the dock?

It finally happened: you bought a Nintendo Switch after giving a lot of thought to everything that implied. It is a console with its own peculiarities and that perhaps requires making some modifications to our entertainment habits as it is portable.

The Japanese company moves at its own pace and following its rules. So we don’t have the most graphical power, we don’t have many AAA cross-platform titles, and the offerings for titles that put them at a more affordable price are relatively few, unlike on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation.

But even so, the Nintendo Switch has irrefutable advantages that make it very attractive and that constitutes a more than justified investment in the short and long term for the vast majority.

Its catalog of exclusive games, with franchises such as Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda or Pokémon are more than enough arguments to venture into using this portable system.

But when you open the console package and start using its components, it is most likely that almost immediately the question arose about what a good idea it would be to leave the screen always connected to the Dock.

Today we will answer this question, but we will go in parts.

What is the Nintendo Switch Dock

In a strict sense, the Dock of the Switch is the base that allows the user to project the games on the TV screen. An AC adapter and an HDMI cable are needed for a complete setup and it basically turns the handheld console into a traditional one.

Is it a good idea to leave the Nintendo Switch connected to the Dock all the time?

When you connect your console to the Dock, the battery begins to charge to have it as full as possible for our sessions on the street. Such a situation is a factor of concern for many since there is an idea that the useful life and autonomy of the device could be affected.

The charging cycles of absolutely all batteries are limited and sooner or later this component will give way and stop working, presenting a progressive deterioration in its periods of autonomy before needing to be charged again.

But if you leave your Switch docked for long periods of time, there’s no need to panic. Nintendo has directly stated officially that the system battery will not degrade or suffer damage even when the console remains connected after exceeding 100% charge.

In the end, if we connect the Switch while there is some power left, it would count as a partial charge cycle and not a complete one.

In short: the console will never have an eternal battery. But leaving it connected to the Dock will not decrease its useful life any more than is natural.