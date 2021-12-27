The carbon footprint associated with livestock has led many consumers to give up or reduce their meat consumption. Opting for fish is considered a more sustainable alternative, but in some cases, this product can have a much larger environmental footprint than can be expected.

When it comes to eating sustainably steaks and burgers are clearly not the best for the planet.

Livestock is positioned as one of the food production systems that contribute the most to global warming. Partly due to methane (CH4) emissions caused by ruminants, to which is added the CO2 resulting from the transformation of the land into pasture or emissions from vehicles such as tractors or trucks.

In Spain, farms are responsible for 9.14% of total Greenhouse Gas emissions.

Although the footprint of poultry and pigs is smaller than that of cows and lambs, it is still an environmental disaster. For example, the enormous global production of soybeans used for their food is contributing to the deforestation of forests.

Taking into account all the factors involved in the environmental impact of a food, in general the plants produce the least number of emissions. So that to reduce the carbon footprint of your plate Scientists agree that a plant-based diet that limits meat is the most desirable option.

However, following a diet as restrictive as vegan is not feasible for everyone.

What about the fish then? Your order of sushi or your grilled salmon Are they really a sustainable alternative or another crime for the planet?

How sustainable is eating fish

Fish is a food that provides essential nutrients for your health. It is also a good source of high quality protein if you don’t want to resort to meat.

But,can also be considered a friendly alternative for the planet? The answer is not that simple.

In general, fishery products tend to have a lower carbon footprint than farm ones. “Since it doesn’t require farmland or cattle ranching.” But as in everything there are exceptions.

The Farmed salmon generates emissions similar to poultry or pig farms. Most derived from the use of fish feed, which translates into about 5 kilograms of emissions per kilo of fish (when the birds are placed at 6 kg).

To which are added other environmental damage. The salmon farming is ruining marine ecosystems due to pollution, parasites and high fish mortality rates, and generating millionaire costs every year.

The emissions generated by aquaculture they are largely driven by the feeding of the specimens.

Farmed fish eat a combination of plant and animal remains. Each ingredient needs energy to be generated and transformed into the granules that the fish will eat. What that footprint entails.

But, shellfish farming, like clams, mussels, or oysters, you don’t have this problem because they are filter-fed. Which makes them a more eco-friendly option.

And what about wild fish. Again it depends on the type.

90% of greenhouse gas emissions associated with wild catching come from the use of fuel from vessels.

Small species such as anchovy, herring or mackerel are the most sustainable fish options in relation to these emissions, according to a 2015 study collected by the Oceania foundation. This type of fish has an average of 80 liters of fuel per ton of catch.

However, the numbers skyrocket when it comes to certain shellfish.

Thus, the capture of the Australian tiger prawn or Norway lobster entails burn more than 10,000 liters of fuel per ton of catch. The nets and traps that are used are much heavier than other varieties and entail greater fuel consumption.

Another 2018 study, published in Nature Climate Change, found that Lobster and shrimp fishing can produce even more emissions than poultry and pig farms.

And it’s not all greenhouse gas emissions

There are also other environmental factors that go beyond emissions. Much of the commercial fishing operations use methods such as trawling, which are then discarded. What feeds the huge mass of plastic that floods the oceans.

Fishing also adds other problems such as the capture of spices that are not needed (by trawling) and that are later thrown into the waters dying (which includes turtles, birds or sharks among other animals) or overfishing. It is estimated that at the current rate of commercial fishing the Most fish destined for human consumption could disappear by 2048.

All of this may leave you a bit overwhelmed. Then, Should you eat fish or not if you want to reduce your impact on the planet?

The most sustainable option will always be a plant-based diet. Now, if it is not a diet that suits you, the Fish can be a more environmentally friendly alternative to beef, if you’re looking for a smaller footprint. Especially in the case of mollusks, and small blue fish, which also have the extra of providing less mercury to the body.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Cristina Fernández Esteban.