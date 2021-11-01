11/01/2021 at 18:00 CET

If possible. And it’s not that hard that someone can catch two colds at the same time, although it is very likely that we do not even realize it.

But now that we are going to the bridge, the rains are coming, the night temperatures drop and the time is changing, it would not be so strange for someone to experience it either.

It only takes two germs, in this case two viruses, to infect us at the same time. And the phenomenon is medically known as co-infection.

Who can cause both colds at the same time?

If we consider that there are no less than 100 viruses that can cause the common cold, we will understand that it is not that difficult.

More in circumstances like these days, with the first cold, intense rains & mldr; With all this decoration, it is easy for many of us to end up, at some point, exposed to more than one virus.

And since we got in touch, and they are the first of the season, it will not be strange that two of them end up infecting us.

It should not be forgotten that one virus does not usually provide immunity against another, and as each one makes war on his own, the possibility of being infected by two viruses at the same time is frequent.

Co-infection in data

The studies that exist on coinfections do not usually focus on colds, which due to their low severity do not take up too much time or resources for researchers.

The best data comes from studies of more serious viruses, such as HIV and hepatitis.

These studies show that coinfection can worsen, improve, or have no impact on the course of a disease. The result depends on the viruses involved.

In the case of HIV, coinfection with the two main types, HIV-1 and HIV-2, is really beneficial because it slows the progression of the disease.

However, if the co-infection is with the hepatitis C virus, the result worsens.

And the flu?

According to the data managed by the researchers, in the case of flu viruses that cause respiratory infections similar to those of the common cold, co-infection is rare.

Specifically, among types A and B of influenza, which are the most frequent, co-infection occurs in less than 2% of cases.

In addition, coinfection with the common cold has always been difficult to study due to the large number of viruses that can be the cause.

However, in recent years, advances in molecular genetics have allowed scientists to learn about rhinovirus, which is the most common cause of the common cold.

Just over ten years ago, in 2009, scientists were able to sequence all the genetic material of the 99 known strains of rhinovirus.

They found that coinfection with multiple strains is quite common. And they also found that coinfection gave the viruses the opportunity to mutate into new strains.

Nowadays it is possible to have diagnostic tests to know the viruses that infect us. And in 2013 doctors used these tests to study 225 children in daycare centers.

The result was:

– Almost half of the children were infected with more than one virus when they became ill.

– Children infected with multiple viruses did not appear to be any sicker than those infected with a single virus, but they stayed sick longer.

Now this data has been confirmed again by a review, which leads us to a conclusion:

It is possible to have two colds at the same time, and that most likely will not make us feel worse. What does seem likely to happen is that the cold lasts longer.