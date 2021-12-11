The experts put on the table a series of factors for or against so that you continue, or not, investing in this virtual currency.

There are a multitude of cryptocurrencies in which we can invest in the market, always with economic amounts that we are willing to lose, and we are facing a volatile market where patience is essential, but is it safe to invest in Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu is one of the virtual currencies that has grown the most in the last 12 months, but it seems that experts have agreed to point out which may not be a virtual currency you should bet on in 2022.

Although Shiba Inu has catapulted into the top 13 cryptocurrencies in the world based on market capitalization, there are many doubts about it and we are going to give you pros and cons when it comes to whether or not to continue investing in this currency.

As you well know, the value of a cryptocurrency depends on supply and demand, and the value tends to rise with limited supply, increased demand, or both.

Many experts seem to predict that with the update of Ethereum 2.0 in 2022 its price could go up which would be good news for current and new investors. And it is that Shiba Inu runs on the Ethereum blockchain that is slower and has a higher cost than other chains.

This will change with a major update scheduled for next year, something that could catapult Shiba Inu’s value.

Another factor that could make this currency continue to grow in 2022 is the inclusion in more commercial platforms such as RobinHood. On the other hand, it would be necessary to see if influential personalities such as Elon Musk continue to wink at the coin.

But there are also a series of factors against that would play so that investing in this currency is not the most appropriate.

On one side history does not favor him, and it is that there have already been other cryptocurrencies in the past that, after shooting up their price, have only fallen, losing 90% of their value in the following months, and according to the curve that Shiba Inu is experiencing now, it seems that it goes the same way.

And in fact, although Shiba Inu ranks 13th in market capitalization, it has been losing positions in recent weeks, being overtaken by other emerging virtual currencies in which different investors are investing more right now.

On the other hand, Shiba Inu it has no use in the real world, so long-term growth seems very difficult.

So it seems that the experts put on the table more factors against than in favor to continue investing in Shiba Inu, but obviously they could also be wrong.