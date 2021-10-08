Surely you have noticed it sometime. In the middle of a rainy or snowy day it seems that your Internet connection is slower, and there are even sporadic outages or stops. Does bad weather affect the connection?

When Netflix starts to look blurry on your brand new 4K TV, or you have been killed in Fortnite by the latency of a bad connection, it is normal to look for guilty even under the stones.

We have all suffered at some time a worsening connection when it rains, snows, or is very windy. Can we blame the bad weather?

As our colleague Daniel Cáceres tells us in Business Insider, there is no direct answer, because many things influence an Internet connection. Let’s see it.

As a general rule, on a technical level, rain, snowfall, or a conventional windy day do not affect the Internet connection.

Keep in mind that fiber optic connections go underground or inside buildings, and at home the wifi is also generated inside the building, so they are not affected by water or snow.

In the case of mobile connection via satellite or antenna, is mainly affected by obstacles: trees, buildings, etc.

If there is a pouring rain or snowfall they believe a very noticeable physical layer of rain or snow in the air, then if it could slow down the connection 3G, 4G, etc. But they have to be Torrential rains that create a wall of water, not a simple rain.

Another climatic phenomenon that affects the connection, both by satellite or antenna and by WiFi, is humidity. Excessive humidity in the environment slows down the connection speed, according to Techwalla.

But again, it is necessary very high humidity for this phenomenon to occur, an extreme case.

To avoid this, if your home has a lot of humidity you can use a dehumidifier.

It should also be borne in mind that on days of strong storms or torrential rains they can occur cuts in the electricity supply or breakdowns in the control units, that can cut the internet or slow it down.

But this is due to poor electrical installations or little redundancy in the operators, not just bad weather.

At the other extreme, we have very hot days. Yes the router gets very hot reduces its performance for safety, and connection may go slower.

But again, this is the fault of poor manufacturing or a poorly located router. A direct fan or air conditioner helps.

The real reason that Internet works worse on rainy or snowy days is … that people stay at home, and there are many more simultaneous connections.

Everyone goes online at the same time and networks and routers are overwhelmed. For these cases, the improvements of a WiFi 6 router are noticeable. It also helps to change the channel through which your router transmits, to use another that your neighbors do not use.

In summary, we can say that a standard rain or snow day, they do not affect the internet connection. Only extreme rain that creates walls of water in the air, very high humidity, or a router overheated from the heat, can cause problems. But they are extreme cases.

The real problem is that in bad weather people stay at home, and many simultaneous connections saturate the Internet.