Is it true that they increase the consumption of electrical energy?

Where there is a fridge there is a magnet adorning it. That is one of the main characteristics of these household appliances around the world. We know this because it is the only item that is repeated in any Duty Free at international airports.

The more a person travels, the more magnets they have attached to their fridge. Any number of theories have been said about these products, based on the magnetic work they do.

There is a theory that the more magnets a refrigerator has, the greater the magnetic force it produces and that makes the appliance work harder and ultimately consume more energy. Saying that makes sense, but that doesn’t mean you’re right.

The website of the Caracol channel of Colombia He went to an expert to see first-hand the reality on this issue of magnets in refrigerators.

An expert from the National Electricity Company in Spain (Endensa) assures that there is no possibility that a magnet will increase energy consumption in a refrigerator (wink, wink). He claims that “the myth is completely false.”

“They can put their magnets on their refrigerator doors without worry,” he says. “Everything in this myth is false, including the scientific studies he cites and the possibility that these same magnets are harmful to the food you keep in the fridge. The reality is that the magnetic fields of these magnets are so insignificant that they do not even go through the door of the refrigerator”, they pointed out to dismiss those who said that this could affect the food stored inside.