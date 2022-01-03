Justin Timberlake is back in music? Announces new project

Everything seems to indicate that the famous singer Justin Timberlake is preparing something new for his return to the world of music, something that without a doubt his millions of followers have been waiting for a long time.

Recently, it was revealed that Justin Timberlake met the rapper Timbaland in the studio, according to a video that the latter shared on Instagram, to listen to possible rhythms.

Also, as a description he wrote “coming soon”, along with emojis of eyes and fireworks.

It may interest you: The personal loss of Justin Timberlake for which he is mourning

Despite Timbaland’s post, it is unclear whether the artists they were testing out beats for Timberlake’s upcoming sixth studio album or whether it’s actually related to the producer’s new business venture, Beatclub.

Timberlake and rapper Timbaland’s reunion in the studio left fans insane with what the artist’s return could spell.

I’m excited to collaborate with people I didn’t even know. Even the things that we’re working on right now with my album, it’s all Beatclub. It’s Tim bringing people he has found through his platform and bringing them to me, ”he told The Associated Press in September.

It should be noted that the video lasts only 25 seconds, however, it was enough to excite the fans, and it seems that the artists planned this meeting a long time ago.

In August 2020, Timbaland joked in an Instagram post that the duo was seen in a photograph as they performed together on stage at a Timberlake concert.

FUTURE SEX LOVESOUNDS pt 2, “wrote the rapper.

On the other hand, as you may recall, the relationship between the two artists dates back to Timberlake’s debut album in 2002, Justified.

Timbaland would also work on the artist’s next four albums, including FutureSex / LoveSounds (2006), for which they won two Grammys.

Going back a bit, the famous Justin Timberlake was in a band called NSYNC, along with Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez.

After announcing that the band would temporarily disband, Timberlake began a solo career with the release of Justified in 2002, which included the songs “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body,” which both reached a top five. top of the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition, during his youth he also caused controversy for having established a relationship with the controversial and famous singer Britney Spears and their breakup was a great scandal in Hollywood.