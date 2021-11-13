In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The vertical plates are a real phenomenon, one more, and it is that they allow you to save a lot of time. Now Xiaomi sells one that also has a very good price.

Ironing clothes is always a heavy task, although it is not so much anymore thanks to the new features that have gradually reached conventional irons and especially the boom in vertical steam irons, which take over for those who only They use them in a punctual way and that above all they value speed.

There are many details to take into account when buying a vertical iron, such as the power or the capacity of the tank. Having said that, There is a brand that has not wanted to miss the opportunity to be present in this sector: Xiaomi, which already has a model for sale on AliExpress for only 32 euros.

This steam iron allows you to quickly remove wrinkles from all types of fabrics with water vaporized at 130º. It also has a fairly cheap price.

Of course, it is not the only one that sells plates of this class. Without going any further, Lidl has already put one on sale quite successfully, apart from its famous ironing mannequin.

With up to 130º of temperature, you can easily remove wrinkles from shirts, pants, T-shirts and all kinds of garments, so it’s not bad at all.

One of the drawbacks that can be put is that it comes from China, and that means that it can take several weeks to arrive. If you are not in a hurry, maybe it is not an inconvenience. In any case, shipping is free to Spain.

It is not that there are options in Spain, since brands like Cecotec sell several models of different prices, some of them from just 22 euros.

Vertical plates will surely become popular in the coming years, as has happened with other products.

