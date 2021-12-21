

Alicia machado

It seems that their love is over. Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano have shown in various comments on their Instagram accounts what appears to be the end of their relationship, the one that arose while both were in La Casa de los Famosos, the reality show on Telemundo where Machado herself was the winner.

And it is that both have answered one or another comment that arouses doubt and that seems to confirm the end of their relationship.

“We warned you, that man was useless !!! But you were stupid and broke your face… Now clean it up, get up and triumph ”, A follower wrote to Alicia Machado on her Instagram account.

This was the response of the Venezuelan: No cute, it’s not that traumatic. I’m fine ‘.

Also, in various publications, Roberto Romano has responded to hundreds of messages of love and support. Especially after leaving this text on your profile:

“Our deepest fear is not that of being inappropriate. Our deepest fear is that of being powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness, that scares us. We ask ourselves: Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, and fabulous? Rather, the question is: Who are you not to be? You are a child of the universe. There is nothing enlightening about shrinking so that other people around you don’t feel insecure. We are born to bring out the glory of the universe that is within us, as children do. You were born to manifest the divine glory that exists within us. It is not only in some of us: It is within each and every one. And while we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. And by freeing ourselves from our fear, our presence automatically frees others. “

A few days ago the rumors had grown due to the images that were leaked and in which Roberto Romano appears kissing another woman. Part of the rumored indicated that these images were part of a movie that the actor is filming, which is why he also did not attend Alicia Machado’s birthday, which was celebrated a few weeks ago in the city of Miami.

While the idyll lasted, the couple shared romantic and important moments together: the arrival of Christmas at Alicia’s house, The first I love you, although in English, what Roberto told him and the occasional beach getaway that seemed to indicate that the couple was very much in love.

Another of the small and playful moments that they let see was when Alicia said “daddy.” The followers of both quickly reacted to this little daring in social networks that the Venezuelan let slip.

Could it be that there will be reconciliation possible?

