It was at the beginning of 2020 when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to put land between the royal family and themselves in order to start a life on the American continent.

Both Lady Di’s youngest son and his wife renounced their titles and royal comforts for the well-being of their family, as a series of events had passed that would later be made public.

From discrimination, pressure, mistreatment and even some insults to his mother was what the former star of “Suits” experienced while living his own “fairy tale” in the British capital.

But all that was exposed after the controversial and remembered interview offered by the Sussex levees to Oprah Winfrey, a “nuclear bomb” that exploded deep inside Buckingham Palace.

The interview brought out the clothes in the sun of the royal family. Photo: YouTube

Since then, the couple had stayed away from everything to do with the crown until tragedy brought them back together, and it was the death of the Duke of Edinburgh that would return Harry to London.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Philip of Edinburgh, died on April 9, 2021, forcing Harry to return to his native country for the funeral events, which would mark the reunion with the Dukes of Cambridge, his father the Prince of Wales and her grandmother.

However, Markle stayed in the US with her son Charlie, as she was shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Lilibeth, but she did send her condolences to the monarch through a letter.

This will be the queen’s first Christmas without her husband. Photo: .

Very little is known in what terms the relationship of the couple with the rest of the British crown is, but everything seems to indicate that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would travel with their children to spend Christmas with royalty.

Meghan and Harry traveling to London for Christmas?

After the placement of the statue of the late Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer last July, Harry has not returned to London but according to Page Six, citing the couple, he was extended an invitation to spend the holidays with the Queen.

It should be noted that this Christmas will be quite difficult for the 95-year-old monarch because not only her health has been very unstable, but it is also the first that she has passed without her husband.

So far it is known that the couple has declined the invitation. Photo: ..

But according to several British media, the couple has rejected the invitation, due to the wave of criticism and comments that their presence in the royal family would raise.

“There are many things to organize logistically so the staff knows that Harry and Meghan are not coming. If they had foreseen it, they would have already communicated it to the family. However, it is the first Christmas of the Queen without her husband, so it would be expected that they wanted to be with her “, it is pointed out in the aforementioned medium.

It should be noted that the last time the couple were by the side of the famous monarch was in 2018, 12 months before they announced their separation from the royal family.

The couple will remain estranged from royalty. Photo: ..

Meghan Markle appears by surprise with Ellen DeGeneres

It is no secret to anyone that the former actress is used to making spectacular appearances but at the hands of the most famous presenters on American TV.

And the full interview will be released this Thursday, November 18, but in the promotional short you see the Duchess of Sussex talking about her second daughter, how they celebrate Halloween and some more surprises.

It is worth mentioning that this new media appearance with DeGeneres is the first solo appearance on a television show since she married Prince Harry and joined the Royal Family.

The friendship between the presenter and Prince Harry’s wife dates back to her time as an actress, as Ellen once accompanied the Duchess to a dog shelter where Meghan debated the possibility of adopting her first pet.

The famous ones showed a lot of complicity in the interview. Photo: YouTube.

