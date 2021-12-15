After four long months of discomfort and concern, it was on December 12 when the world was dressed in mourning when the death of the great Vicente Fernández was announced.

And it is that the trajectory of the famous 81-year-old singer went beyond Mexican borders, to the extent that international personalities such as Beyoncé and the president of the United States, Joe Biden, sent their condolences.

The singer is remembered as the last maximum representative of ranchera music, songs that were immortalized through 34 Mexican cinema films and great themes that led him to win a Grammy.

Several groups and singers got together through social networks to say goodbye to the singer as many considered him a master of ranchera music.

However, now Natanael Cano has come out to ensure that he will be in charge of keeping alive the legacy of “Don Chente” and thousands of fans explode on social networks and criticize him.

Is the heir to Vicente Fernández’s legacy Natanael Cano?

At 21 years of age, the Mexican musician is known for being the creator of the concept corridos tumbados, a mix between the famous ranch corridos and rap, trap, and hip-hop.

The popularity of the young man has grown to such a degree that thousands of social network users say that he has already lost the floor due to the amount of things he continuously shares on his Instagram account.

He himself has accepted that he is a “new rich”, because he is not afraid to share his purchases of clothes from the most important and expensive fashion houses in the world, as well as his good taste in cars such as mustangs.

However, his musical career has led him to collaborate with great music stars such as Bad Bunny, but now, an interpretation of Cano has unleashed a wave of comments across the platforms.

And it is that a few days ago a video was viralized where Natanael Cano is seen in which the famous interpreter of lying corridos sang an emblematic song from “Don Chente”, “Hermoso cariño”.

Immediately, thousands of fans assured that this interpretation was a true lack of respect, since it was not done as a tribute, but to profit from the death of the interpreter.

Fans explode against Natanael Cano

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Cano has dared to interpret a song by the Fernández family, because through his social networks, he has shared interpretations of songs such as “I dedicate myself to lose you”, by Alejandro Fernández.

But after singing the song of “Don Chente”, thousands of fans have exploded against the young man, who according to him, will continue with the legacy of Vicente Fernández just a few days after his death.

“This man is a singer, my God, what a regret”; “I just listened: and what do I sayooo and what do you sayeee”; “Fuck your shit voice if you could be a singer, me too alv”; “Filth”; “What a shame it must be to say that he sings like that”; “The mariachis of my town sing better that they do not understand what they sing”, it is read between the reactions.

