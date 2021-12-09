It has been 39 days since the terrible accident that took the life of one of the most endearing childhood talents of the small screen, Octavio Ocaña, remembered for giving life to “Benito Rivers” for 16 years.

To date, the death of the actor has been a “coming and going” of versions by the authorities, which the family has dismissed and accused of murder.

And it is that a few days ago, the family of the 21-year-old actor announced that they would have new legal representatives, and also revealed a new twist in the investigation.

Octavio Pérez, father of “Benito Rivers”, shared that the Attorney General of the State of Mexico agreed to consider that the official report they offered, in which it is determined that the young man shot himself, could be wrong.

Such statements once again put on the table the version that points to the authorities of the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli as responsible for the death of the young man.

It should be noted that a series of videos have circulated through social networks where the “child” star of Televisa is seen in a couple of activities that very few were aware of.

However, many of his fans have shared that they prefer to keep the image of the cute red-haired boy from the comedy series, who immortalized the phrase “… I don’t want to be an actor.”

But it was those same star supporters who reported some unusual activity on the actor’s Instagram account.

Is Octavio Ocaña’s account hacked?

Today, the account of the deceased actor has 715 thousand followers, and the last publication of the actor was on October 24 and it is a promo for the series “Neighbors”.

And it is that throughout his profile, the actor posted images next to Nerea Godínez, who was his fiancee, as they had plans to reach the altar in early 2022.

The 21-year-old girl has been harshly singled out by public opinion, as she has been branded as interested, profiting from the image of the young man and even being responsible, in a certain way, for the death of Ocaña.

The actor only follows an account that could be fake. Photo: IG / octavcioocaa

But what has attracted attention within his fans is that the star’s account only follows one person, and apparently it is a fake profile or a porn actress.

It is worth mentioning that he only followed his girlfriend, who a few weeks ago decided to close her account due to the continuous harassment by her haters.

The account that Octavio’s profile follows is under the name Gigi Rydes and has 1.7 million followers, and the account returned the “follow” to Octavio’s profile.

The profile has more than a million followers. Photo: IG / gigi.rydes

The profile follows 314 people and has 193 publications, most of them in English and with images where the scantily clad woman appears, as the images suggest that she is a model or actress with adult content.

Thousands of fans assure that the culprit of said “hack” was Nerea, since they assure that he could have sold Octavio’s user, or it could be a real hack.

