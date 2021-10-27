10/27/2021 at 4:05 PM CEST

The Real Sociedad de Imanol Alguacil has presented credentials to be one of the teams that will dispute the title to the great favorites: Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Sevilla. With a single loss and 21 points out of 30 possible, the numbers of the txuri-urdin are worthy of praise and the quality of its squad invites you to think that ending the reign of the last three champions is possible.

The Basques, who missed a golden opportunity to get in the way with Atlético de Madrid, they are the provisional leaders in the absence of Real Madrid and Sevilla recovering their pending match: they have six victories, three draws and a single defeat this season. Precisely the latter was against FC Barcelona in the league premiere, where the team did not measure up and left the Camp Nou thrashed.

The San Sebastián team competes, likes each other and falls in love with an offensive and showy proposal. Despite not being able to count on Mikel Oyarzabal after the break due to selections due to injury, the team has maintained the competitive level and against Celta they will have the opportunity to return to the top of the table alone if they get all three points.

Real Sociedad and Seville, against the dynasty of the big three

The txuri-urdin They have crept into the main pools this season 2021/22. Only Sevilla last season threatened Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid in the fight for the title: they reached the final stretch with real options. The three teams have divided the dynasty in the last two decades with 10 titles for Barcelona, ​​five for Real Madrid and two for Atlético de Madrid.

The blue and white team does not know what it is to win a LaLiga title for 40 years. With two consecutive trophies, those of San Sebastián were champions for the last time in the 1981/82 season. Since then he has conquered two King’s Cups (1986/87 and 2019/20) and one Spanish Super Cup (1982).