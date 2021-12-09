12/09/2021 at 15:18 CET

Rogerio Ceni He is, perhaps, the greatest idol of Sao Paulo FC, where he won everything during his 25 years as a player, in which he ended up being the highest-scoring goalkeeper in football history. His second stage on the bench at the Morumbí club, which began in October, was celebrated as it deserved, but two months later the coach thinks about leaving office in the next few days, with the season over. In fact, the last official commitment of the São Paulo Tricolor is this next morning, on the last day of the Brasileirao, in which the São Paulo team visits America, in Belo Horizonte.

The crisis erupted last weekend, when Rogerio Ceni, who won the Brasileirao with Flamengo in 2021, said he was not clear about his future.

In fact, as they assure who has access to their environment, they have a foot and a half outside ‘their’ club. The coach demands the creation of a competitive squad that allows the Tricolor to rub shoulders with the Brazilian elite, which now make up At. Mineiro (who just won the league championship and played the first leg of the Copa do Brasil Cup with Ath. Paranaense this weekend), Palmeiras (who have won two consecutive Libertadores Cups) and Flamengo (who despite if he does not tie any of the great titles, he will continue to have a five-star team).

And the finances of Sao Paulo make absolutely unviable the revolution that Ceni calls for to put the club back on the first national and continental sports line. The plan for 2022 is to weather the storm and try to win a cup or secondary title, as happened this season with the Paulista Championship, which broke a nine-year title drought.

These last hours a cold war situation has been installed and the sports management of the club has already decided that it will not move tab. Yes Ceni he wants to leave, he will have to resign, because no one is going to kick him out. The ball is on the idol’s court.