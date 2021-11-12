To have sex in midsummer on a beach It is something that many might consider a perfect vacation, but the researchers think otherwise and now ask tourists from the Canary Islands, in Spain, stop doing this lustful activity, because you are destroying the ecosystem.

A new study detailing this activity is about to be published in the Journal of Environmental Management. The investigation details that “these practices produce some environmental impacts,” according to experts from the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC) and Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia.

Under the title “Sand, sun, sea and sex with strangers”, the research examined the effect of the “cruise”, defined here as “Anonymous sexual encounters, mainly between homosexuals”, in the Special Natural Reserve Dunas de Maspalomas. a conservation area in Gran canaria.

In the analysis they found that this practice was causing damage to “eight species of native plants, three of which are endemic.”

“The larger the sexual place, the greater the number of people who use it, the greater the probability that it is a low area covered with vegetation and the greater the amount of waste,” says the research.

Maspalomas Dunes PHOTO: IG ancor_photo_

Debris destroys habitat

Although the area is a mecca for gay tourism, lThe authors “did not intend to criticize the actions of some members of the LGBTI community.”

“The ultimate intention of this scientific work is to know in detail aspects of the spatial and environmental dimensions of this activity, which may be useful for the management of this protected area and the like”, according to Dr. García-Romero of the ULPGC Institute. of Oceanography and Global Change, reported The Independent.

On the contrary, the researchers point out that tourists damage the environment by step on vegetation, remove plants and sand.

They even detail that the unbridled visitors make their own “nests”, even fenced, and pull waste such as cigarettes, condoms, toilet paper, wipes, and cans.

They also use the dunes as a bathroom, as the researchers found “places to urinate and defecate” even in restricted areas.

“No matter what the human activity is, popular seaside resorts should closely monitor trends in ecology and erosion,” said another of the researchers.

