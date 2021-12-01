Memecoin has become one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies today. Its popularity might do its value good, but is it safe to invest in it?

Shiba Inu is a very different case from the rest of cryptocurrencies. Born as a joke that tried to emulate Dogecoin, in recent weeks it has seen its value go up, but also how it goes down.

Its volatility makes can be a fast investment digital currency. That is, some could use it to make a profit in a short time and then abandon it. The problem lies precisely in that characteristic, because it can also lose value quickly.

We have wondered if a cryptocurrency like Shiba Inu would be worth investing in. Has an important support group They’ve even done signature pickups on Change.org, but that might not be enough to secure investment.

One of the main characteristics of cryptocurrencies is that, in addition to their monetary value, they usually seek an alternative purpose. Ethereum seeks fast transactions between individuals and Bitcoin wants to become a safe value.

Instead, Shiba Inu has no such purpose, which makes many cryptocurrency investors look at her with distrust.

This can be coupled with the fact that even a tweet from Elon Musk can hurt him. The fact that it is purposeless and so susceptible to change, make it an unsafe currency.

History and self-promotion

You have to take into account the evolution of most cryptocurrencies. With honorable exceptions such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, which have been able to withstand market shocks and continue to grow, almost no altcoins manage to sustain the inflation streak.

Some alternative digital currencies have had growth of 24,000% or even 460,000%. But they all saw their value fall between 93% and 99% in a 12-month period from their highest value. Shiba Inu seems to go a similar path, having lost 59% of its price since October 27.

It is true that from platforms such as Reddit or Twitter there are many fans who try to show Shiba Inu as an option for the future. The posts that talk about its profitability or its recovery are multiplying, but these types of publications do not make a speculative value improve.

It may not be a bad start, but needs investors who deposit their trust monetarily, more than with words. We will see how it evolves, but it looks like this currency may lose value over time.