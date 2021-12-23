Silva Pinal is fired by his family? He is in serious condition | Reform

Regrettable news! Silvia Veronica Pinal Hidalgo, better known in the entertainment world as Silvia Pinal has alerted everyone by making herself known that she is really serious.

It has transpired that last Wednesday the 90-year-old Diva from Mexico was admitted to a hospital after having serious breathing difficulties.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the beloved Silvia Pinal would be in a very serious state of health, so the doctors would tell the family to meet and be aware of any circumstance, implying that it could be the last moments of the famous actress and television producer.

It is said that Alejandra Guzmán was outside of CDMX and would quickly move to be next to her mother, on the other hand they assure that Michelle Salas, daughter of Stephanie Salas and Silvia Pinal’s spoiled, would also travel to be next to her great-grandmother.

According to Quiroz, Covid-19 would be the cause of the serious health complications of Doña Silvia Pinal and she would have quite low oxygenation and signs, which indicates the severity of her condition, added to this, let us remember that the famous movie star , theater and television is now 90 years old.

So far, the Pinal family has managed with total secrecy the state of health of the beloved actress and since she was admitted yesterday, it was until this Thursday that her admission to the hospital was confirmed, it is expected that the rest of the day more details are given of the health of the one who was for many years the host of the emblematic Woman, Real Life Cases.

Mrs Silvia Pinal It has been an icon of Mexican television, the conduction and acting fell short of its enormous beauty and managed to consolidate one of the most beloved and controversial families of the show in Mexico.

Pinal had four children, Silvia Pasquel, Viridiana Alatriste, who died when she was quite young and at the peak of her artistic career; Alejandra Guzmán and Enrique Guzmán.

Just as her life has had enormous successes, she also had many ups and downs and scandals, since mother and daughter had a relationship with the same man, until her separation with Enrique Guzmán or the recent ones, the accusations of Frida Sofía to her grandfather.

The truth is that in spite of everything, Mexico is in prayer for the speedy recovery of one of its last and greatest Divas, hopefully she will soon be at home with her loved ones.