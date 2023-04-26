Is Super Saiyan 4 the best anime transformation?

The level of transformations has been unleashed in Dragon Ball. Different levels of the Super Saiyan and the new forms of Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct arrived to stay with the warriors: Goku, Vegeta, Gohan and Piccolo as the main performers.

The Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct, added to Piccolo’s Orange and Gohan’s Beast stand out as the most powerful. And although this is not in question, there is a theory that finds that the most brutal of all is that of Super Saiyan 4.

That it is impressive has no discussion. First, the performing warrior must transform (and control) the Ozaru until he masters it in a way that leads him to become a Golden. So after that first impact the Saiyan who performs it returns to his original size with red monkey fur on his torso, long black hair and a look of impressive red eyes.

These indicated reasons, that the warrior returns to the origins of the race and the fact that Vegeta becomes a supportive fighter make Alpha Beta Play Say that Super Saiyan 4 is the best transformation in all of anime.

super saiyan 4

Super Saiyan 4

In addition to their physical appearance, the Super Saiyan 4 transformation also grants an enormous amount of power to the user, making them one of the strongest warriors in the Dragon Ball universe. The transformation also increases the user’s stamina, speed, and agility, making them even more formidable in battle.

As for special abilities, the Super Saiyan 4 transformation allows users to launch a powerful energy attack known as the “Big Exploding Ape.” This attack uses the energy stored in the user’s body and turns it into a massive blast of energy.

In short, the Super Saiyan 4 transformation is a unique and powerful form that is achieved by fusing a Saiyan and a giant golden ape.