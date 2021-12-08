Is Televisa in trouble ?, Anabel Hernández will dedicate a book to him | .

Could Televisa be in serious trouble? It has been revealed that the next book by the famous and controversial writer Anabel Hernandez It would have as its theme the famous Mexican television station, its executives and celebrities.

It was Dael Quiroz who released the information on his YouTube channel Arguende TV, according to the journalist, Anabel Hernández would target the famous Televisa after the revelations that he has made in his book Emma and the other ladies of the narco.

The young man added that as if that were not enough, the researcher explained that this book would not take too long to come out and not because it is not going to adequately investigate the facts, but because it has more information at hand.

In a press conference a couple of days ago at the Guadalajara Book Fair, Anabel Hernández shared that as a result of the emergence of some famous names in her book Emma and the other ladies of the narco, she has obtained more information from celebrities who could be related to these types of people.

The writer has been clear in ensuring that famous people are not the center of her research and that those who have been mentioned in her books are those who really are their protagonists because of their relationships.

Photo: Instagram.

In his most recent book, which has caused a huge stir, the names of many Mexican celebrities appear, such as the host of the Hoy program, Galilea Montijo, Charly López, Lucha Villa, Alicia Machado, Sergio Mayer, Isabella Camil, “Platanito” ; among many others.

The one who was most affected by what was said about her in Anabel Hernández’s book was the beloved Galilea Montijo who assured that by mentioning her in said book the famous investigator should show evidence and proceed legally.

The conductor of Televisa She also shared a live on social networks in which she cried a lot and indicated that neither she nor her husband would have anything to do with Inés Gómez Mont and her husband, nor with the person who is related to her in the book.

The book indicates that Galilea Montijo would have had a relationship of approximately two years with one of the most powerful men in Mexico, Arturo Beltrán Leyva, whose business leaves the driver in a very bad way. In addition, Hernández would have assured that it was this character who helped the driver to get her sister out of prison and that she would have returned the favor by entering a prison in disguise to visit him.