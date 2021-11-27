For some time, India has been discussing at the government level the application of a regulation regarding the use of crypto assets. This, with the proposals present in the bill that to date continues to be under the observation of legislators.

In this sense, the purpose for which it is sought to approve this legal framework has not been definitively stated. Meanwhile, the government’s narrative on crypto assets is not all that prohibitive.

A less strict law

While there was initially a more “radical” stance on the restriction in India, the situation appears to have changed. It is expected that the legal procedures directed to the crypto world would be somewhat open to allow the use of crypto assets.

However, the bill presented for approval in Congress seeks to exercise some “control” over the use of digital assets. Beyond a total ban, the Indian government would choose to develop a flexible regulatory environment, keeping the use of cryptocurrencies at bay.

The foundation of this initiative is linked to the government’s interest to avoid tax evasion through the crypto markets.

As a countermeasure, legislators would seek to introduce regulation that allows central banking to actively participate in digital valuations. On the one hand, small or large investors in the crypto markets will be able to acquire holdings of said assets. On the other hand, there would be a restriction on its use to make payments.

Central bank participation

Although the bill seeks to apply new regulation to cryptocurrencies, it is also intended to give the Reserve Bank of India some authority over the digital realm. Using the new legal framework, the government would grant credentials to BRI to develop a fiat currency based on the capabilities offered by the blockchain.

With this in mind, the central bank would create the “Digital Rupee” to issue its own cryptoasset in the Asian country’s economy. Such an approach goes hand in hand with China’s initiative to put its own currency into circulation, which has similar characteristics.

A still uncertain scenario

Despite the fact that this issue has been under discussion for several months, it is still not clear how the government will act with the bill. It is not defined whether lawmakers seek to apply regulatory scrutiny to cryptocurrencies. It is also unclear whether they will simply forge mass adoption of the central banking digital asset.

The truth is that the final decision has not arrived, in addition to the uncertainty scenario continues while the government knows the crypto world more thoroughly. The guidelines presented by possible law enforcement are subject to change and more digital assets such as NTFs continue to gain popularity in the region.

