12/07/2021 at 7:54 PM CET

The Europa League is the second quintessential continental competition after the UEFA Champions League, one of the best club level tournaments. In a new format and an updated name, Sevilla is the most awarded club with a total of six titles: they won in the editions of 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020.

Until then, the competition had a UEFA Cup denomination and its first edition dates back to the 1971/72 season. In its origins, the final of each competition was played in a double game, something that was eradicated in 1996/97, when it was organized into a single game with a venue assigned by default..

Until 2021, there have been a total of 47 editions in total: 38 of the UEFA Cup and nine of the Europa League. The Seville team, now led by Julen Lopetegui, is at the top of the list with two and four, respectively, ahead of Atlético de Madrid (4), Juventus, Inter Milan and Liverpool (3).

Villarreal, the last champion

The most recent precedent is Unai Emery’s Villarreal title: the Castellón beat Manchester United in a historic penalty shoot-out in which a total of 23 shots were taken from 11 meters. The Groguets won the first European title in their club history.

Villarreal managed, after breaking the predictions of the final, join Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Valencia like the Spanish teams that have at least one title in their record. The yellows enter the same echelon as clubs like Bayern, Naples, Ajax, Chelsea or Manchester United.