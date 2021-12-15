.

There is no doubt that Alicia Machado is going through an excellent time in her life. After falling in love with the public of the reality show La casa de los celebrities (Telemundo), and crowning herself as the winner, her career is on the rise. And everyone thought that also her romance with Roberto Romano, but doubts have arisen about whether they continue together or chose to take separate directions.

The concern of her followers was unleashed as soon as the former Miss Universe confirmed her love affair with the 59-year-old former ice hockey goalie. This, because his fans feared that Romano was only romantically linked with the Venezuelan out of interest.

The engagement confirmation arrived on November 26 from the model. “The destinies of lovers will always coincide in time and space. Do not put too much mind into life and let yourself go!” Machado, 45, wrote along with a photo with the Italian Canadian.

“You deserve someone better, I hope you do not keep it”, “There is no more blind than the one who does not want to see, but time to time gentlemen, let’s hope he does not make her suffer”, and “spending the prize to suggest mommy”, were some of the comments left by his Instagram followers.

Despite everything suggesting that the relationship was going from strength to strength, Romano did not attend the celebration organized by family and friends of the beauty queen to entertain her on her birthday, and only limited himself to sending her a message through a publication from Instagram.

“Happy birthday to you, Love you,” Romano wrote to the birthday girl. Since then none have been mentioned on social media and neither have they been seen together.

Machado seems to be really enjoying the company of his daughter, and his work. “You are my light, my ground wire. My daughter I am so proud of you. I love you my daughter, always Together and we are invincible! ”, Were the beautiful words that he dedicated to his 13-year-old daughter Dinorah Valentina.

Meanwhile, Romano is recording a movie in Puerto Rico. This was reported by Machado in statements to the Televisa program Suelta la soup.

“My beautiful Roberto is working, he is filming a movie and well that was the reason why he could not be here,” she explained to justify the absence of her boyfriend at her lavish birthday party.

The images of the gallant kissing the actress Teffy Valenzuela did not take long to arrive, and although many spoke of infidelity, apparently the scene corresponds to the filming of the film.

Machado has not come out to confirm whether or not he continues with Romano, but he did advance in an interview with TV and Novelas, that he would keep their relationship quite private.

“I do not want to talk much about my relationship, I will try to keep my private life saved and I will give one hundred percent of myself as a talent in any production that comes to add to my career, but my private life is no longer part from a reality show. My intimacy with my mother, my daughter and the relationship that I have now with Roberto is no longer public, and that is why I do not want to give many details, he explained to Tv and Novelas. Will they still be together?