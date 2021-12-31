. Is the mail working on the eve of New Years Eve 2021 and New Years Day 2022? Find out here.

Happy New Years Eve and New Years! Is mail delivered on New Years Eve 2021 or New Years Day 2022? Can you visit the post office during the holidays? While Post offices and Post delivery services are available on New Years Eve, everything will be closed on New Years Day 2022, except for self-service options.

Mail is delivered on New Years Eve 2021

According to the USPS, post offices nationwide are open on New Years Eve on Friday, December 31, 2021, although December 31 is technically a federal holiday because New Years Day falls on a day. Saturday.

The USPS also pointed out that the “blue collection boxes” service will be operating during New Year’s Eve 2021, while regular mail will be delivered as normal during December 31, 2021.

According to the USPS holiday calendar, the Postal Service is only closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Mail will not be delivered on New Years Day 2022

Mail is not delivered on New Years Day 2022 and post offices will be closed on January 1, 2022. USPS noted that blue collection boxes will not be picked up on New Years Day 2022 either. Regular mail resumes on Monday, January 3, 2022, along with regular mail pickup and post office hours.

It is important to note that although post offices are closed on New Years Day, most lobbies and self-service kiosks will still be available as they do not require employees to be present. So if you need to use a self-service kiosk or check your PO box, you can still do so at most locations.

If you want to find a self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. From the drop-down menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type”. Then enter your city and state or your zip code. And finally, select how far you are willing to travel in the “within” category and click on “Search”.

There is an exception to mail closings on New Years Day holidays. Priority Mail Express service will still be delivered on New Years Day, although regular mail and other services will not be delivered, USPS noted.

Priority Mail Express refers to overnight or up to two-day delivery with a money-back guarantee, according to the USPS. Available to most US addresses and PO Boxes, the service also includes USPS tracking and insurance up to $ 100. The maximum shipping weight is 70 pounds.

If you’re wondering about other mail delivery services besides USPS, both UPS and FedEx are also closed on New Years Day.

The UPS holiday calendar indicates no pickup or delivery services on Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

FedEx services are typically closed on Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Services are usually open (or with some regulations) on New Year’s Eve, Christmas Eve, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day.

FedEx Custom Critical and UPS Express Critical are the only services available.

