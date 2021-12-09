Saule Omarova withdrew his nomination to lead la Office of the Comptroller of Currency of the Department of the Treasury, after facing Republicans and Democrats who questioned his loyalty to the United States, due to the origin of the academic, born in Kazakhstan when it was still part of the Soviet Union.

“I deeply value President Biden’s confidence in my capabilities and remain committed to the Administration’s vision of a prosperous, inclusive, and just future for our country. At this point in the process, however, it is no longer sustainable for me to continue as a nominee. from the president, “Omarova wrote in her letter.

For its part, Joe biden on Tuesday criticized a series of “inappropriate personal attacks” by Republicans against Saule Omarova, and agreed to withdraw his nomination for that position.

“I have accepted Saule Omarova’s request to withdraw her name from the nomination to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency. I nominated Saule for her deep experience in financial regulation and her long and respected professional life in the private sector, the public sector and as a leading scholar in the field, “reads Biden’s statement.

Professor of Law at the Cornell University Born in the Soviet Union, Omarova had been nominated to oversee two-thirds of the US banking system, some 1,200 institutions with a combined total assets of $ 14 trillion.

Own Omarova wanted to withdraw his nomination, after being questioned by several Republican senators who falsely imply that he was a communistas well as raising legitimate concerns from all parties about their past pronouncements on banking reform.

Biden, who called Omarova a “strong advocate for the security and solvency of our financial system,” regretted losing his “vision and perspective.”

“Unfortunately, from the beginning of his nomination, Saule was subjected to inappropriate personal attacks that went beyond the limit,” said the Democratic president.

Omarova replied to the accusations, stating that her family suffered under the brutal regime of Stalin and that she “couldn’t choose where she was born.”

But his nomination had always seemed a heavy burden, as Republican and Democratic senators alike voiced concern about your proposals regarding exchange rate policy, as when in a 2020 document he proposed that government representatives be assigned to the boards of the main banks.

Michael Hsu, acting head of the banking supervision agency since May, is now the frontrunner for the job.

Omarova is the third nominee the Biden administration has withdrawnafter Neera Tanden, who had been nominated to head the Office of Management and Budget and David Chipman, who was nominated to head the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

