With the arrival of the new MacBook Pros and their new processors, these Windows laptops are so powerful that they become alternatives.

The new MacBook Pros have already been presented and Apple continues with the evolution of their own processors after getting rid of Intel. With these new MacBook Pros in 14 and 16 inches, a new gap in power and performance opens up against Windows computers.

Although Apple’s professional laptops are in their own category, What are your best Windows alternatives?

These are some of the laptops that can compete against the MacBook Pro, especially for their processors that are capable of offering the best performance in Windows 10 and Windows 11.

They are also good alternatives to these new MacBook Pros because they include a dedicated graphics processor, versions that serve both for gaming and tasks that require its power, such as video editing and exporting, 3D graphics generation, photo editing, etc.

Razer Blade 15

The Blade 15 Advanced is the best Razer laptop at the moment thanks to its screens with different panels for users with different needs, its materials and, above all, thanks to its performance with the RTX 3070 graphics.

The mythical brand of accessories and peripherals for gamers Razer finally has its laptops for sale in Spain with a Spanish keyboard. One of those powerful laptops that are a real beast is this Razer Blade 15 Base.

This laptop with a 15.6-inch 144Hz screen features a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, plus 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The best thing is that it integrates a powerful 8GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 graphics, perfect for high performance work and also for gaming, one of its niches.

It may be one of the best designed gaming laptops, as well as having a nice Razer Chroma RGB backlit keyboard.

This configuration can already be purchased on Amazon for 2,099 euros.

Here at ComputerHoy.com we were able to test the version with an RTX 3080 with great results.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

This laptop has an ultra-thin design, 3K screen and Windows 10 as an operating system, the direct competition of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 in its different configurations.

This Huawei laptop does not have a dedicated graphics, but it has become one of the most interesting 14-inch laptops for performance and design.

Huawei MateBook X Pro, in its 2021 edition, uses the powerful Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with the integrated Intel Xe graphics chip.

In addition to being quite slim, its 13.9-inch screen reaches a 3K resolution and has 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD.

It can be purchased from Huawei for 1,499 euros, but also on Amazon for 1,799 euros. In both cases they have totally free shipping from Spain.

Don’t forget to check out our comprehensive review of the 2021 Huawei MateBook X Pro.

Asus ROG STRIX G15

With Ryzen 7 and RTX 3060 this laptop stands out for its excellent value for money. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, although it comes without a pre-installed operating system.

If you really need power everywhere, so that your laptop is able to get out of any situation or bottleneck, Asus offers one of its most powerful gaming laptops and with the best value for money now on offer.

East Asus ROG STRIX G15 count with one AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, with 16 GB of RAM and also a 1 TB SSD for all your files, programs and games.

Use the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics, so you will not have performance problems in games or with 3D programs.

It is a version on sale and without an operating system, although you can install Windows 11 easily with these steps. You can buy it on Amazon for 1,615 euros.

MSI Stealth 15M

High-end laptop with the latest Intel Core i7 processors and RTX 3060 graphics so that you do not have problems in games or high-performance programs.

MSI, best known for its accessories and products for computers such as motherboards, graphics or RAM memories, also has several lines of high-performance notebooks that are worth your time.

It is the case of this MSI Stealth 15M, a laptop that is between gaming equipment and very powerful laptops to work with, with 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz display.

It has an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. An incredible mix of components to not have a single performance problem.

You have to add the 6 GB RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics card, which makes it a round team if you are looking for maximum power.

The best is undoubtedly its price, less than 1,500 euros to compete against the MacBook Pro.

