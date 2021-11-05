(CNN) – A New Zealand couple may have grown the world’s largest potato without even trying.

Colin and Donna Craig-Brown of Ngāhinapōuri in the Waikato region found the tuber growing in their garden as they were preparing for the spring planting season.

“It was literally one of nature’s pleasant surprises,” Colin Craig-Brown told CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand. “I had no idea it was growing there, and I don’t know how long it was there, because I was walking on it the entire last cucumber season.”

The potato, named for the couple “Doug,” may be the largest in the world, weighing in at 7.9 kilograms. The current record is held by British vegetable grower Peter Glazebrook, who recorded a potato weighing 4.98 kilograms, in 2011.

Although the Craig-Browns are still awaiting a Guinness World Records update, Doug has already lost a kilogram in the freezer, where it is stored in the meantime.

“He’s happy in the freezer,” Craig-Brown told Radio New Zealand’s Jesse Mulligan. “We take him out from time to time, put him in the sun and let him see the outside world.”

However, Doug’s existence itself was initially a bit of a shock, as the pair didn’t set out to grow a giant potato, and his appearance is also quite quirky. Craig-Brown describes the huge potato as a “disgusting” thing to look at.

“I didn’t know what it was until I stuck the garden fork into it, pulled it out of the ground and ripped it a bit, pinched and tasted,” Craig-Brown said.

Interest in Doug has been huge and somewhat unexpected, leading to a “crazy” week for the Craig-Browns.

“Once we dug it up and everyone took a look, jabbed it, squeezed it and all that sort of thing, we showed them the place and put it on Facebook. It was kind of silly,” Craig-Brown said. “They call it viral.”

As Doug’s fame wears off, the plan is to turn him into some vodka, in a move that Colin says is a “proper game.”

“We will have a wake for him and we will toast Doug with the vodka that I am going to make with him,” he said.