. Vicente Fernández performs onstage during the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During this Tuesday, October 12, the Mexican media, TVNotas, assured through its web portal that the renowned Mexican singer, Vicente Fernández, 81 years old, who has been hospitalized for more than two months, was declared brain dead. “It is gone! Sadly, the doctors informed the family that the singer has ulcers all over his body and his lungs are about to collapse, ”reads the website of the media outlet.

In addition, in the publication of the Mexican media, they assured that a friend close to the family, who did not want to reveal his identity, told details about the true state of health of the artist. A totally different version from the one provided by his family. “A family friend left us frozen when he revealed that sadly, El Charro de Huentitán was declared brain dead and that his doctors can no longer do anything for him! With pain in my heart, I can tell you that, although the family has said that Don Vicente is responding well to the treatment, the truth is different, there is nothing they can do for him ””, they write in the publication.

Similarly, the publication describes more details of the state of health. According to his source, he stated that “at the beginning of last week, things got complicated. Don Vicente is connected to two ventilators, with a tracheostomy and with a saturation of oxygen in the blood between 76% and 73%, levels that are very serious. The doctors stabilized him as best they could, but unfortunately, his body did not resist any more ”. Adding that this terrible news was given on October 5. Last Tuesday, October 5, the family was given the worst news of all: unfortunately, Don Vicente was declared brain dead, ”the article concludes.

One of his sons denied this version

Despite the affirmation of this medium, and due to the seriousness of such news that made the whole world tremble, and the singer’s fans, his youngest son, Vicente Fernández Jr, through a publication on his Instagram account, denied the News.

“Good evening! It is very sad to see how news is invented, totally invented with the profit motive of my father’s public. The pseudojournalist who signed @laurapalmersirenita and the magazine @revistatvnotas will have to prove the veracity of her report. IT IS DISGUSTING THAT THE PUBLIC IS FOOLED IN SUCH A WAY. And I support it together with my whole family ”.

Likewise, in another Instagram publication, they released an official statement, in which they assured that the singer is permanently receiving specialized care, that Fernández is stable, awake, conscious and interacting with his family ”.

The statement reads:

“Since he was admitted to hospital in August, we have taken care of multidisciplinary medical care to improve the health of Mr. Vicente Fernández. His family has been by his side in this disease process since his hospital admission, which has limited his quality of life and is now continually dependent on specialized health care. Due to the type of disease and sequelae presented so far, it has kept him in a stationary state, with a slow progression, which is why he does not show significant changes in his state of health. He is currently stable, awake, conscious with interaction with his family at the time of his visit. Very dependent on ventilation through tracheostomy, his respiratory effort is still weak, this generated by the same disease that affected his peripheral nerves ”

On the other hand, his son, Alejandro Fernández, sent all his strength and love to his father at this difficult time.

“Always in my thoughts and my prayers, give it a try boss, we all miss you, you don’t know how glad I was to see this photo !!! @_vicentefdez I love you and much encouragement, you are doing very well!

So far, it has not been officially communicated or through any of the social networks of the singer’s relatives, that he is brain dead. So until now, it’s just rumors that have spread quickly.

Finally, it should be remembered that ‘Chente’ was admitted to the hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco, last August, in an emergency due to complications in his state of health.

