The regional conflict in the Far East between China and Taiwan continues to heat up and now it is known that Japan could intervene militarily if from Beijing They decide to invade the island in order to regain power.

According to the medium South China Morning Post, an investigative paper revealed that recent gestures of support for Taiwan indicate that Japan and United States they are making plans to dissuade Beijing from using force to take the island.

“Japan has not only issued signals at the official and individual level, but has also tried to carry out practical response actions through the Japan-United States alliance or acted partially only under the existing legal framework,” said the article published in Magazine Asia- Security and Pacific Maritime Affairs.

Although the Japanese constitution renounces the right to wage war, and the population may be reluctant to get involved in a conflict, the newspaper said there were some scenarios in which a 2015 national security law authorized the Japanese Self-Defense Forces to get involved:

Providing logistical support to the United States. Invoking a “collective defense” clause to join the United States in defending the island or US bases in Japan that could be attacked.

Japan would seek to stop China

Beijing considers Taiwan a separatist province and it has never renounced the use of force to reunite it with the mainland, but Japan would view this as a significant threat to its national security and regional political order.

The document, written by Wu Huaizhong, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that in recent years the Japanese government had hardened its stance.

“It is hard to imagine that in the short and medium term future Japan would actively seek to get involved in an uncontrollable disastrous war no matter the cost, “the article said.

Instead, he added that it is more likely that Japan consider providing logistical support to allies.

“The question is not ‘if’ Japan would intervene, but simply ‘how’ to intervene,” he said.

The Japanese and US navies have conducted a series of joint drills in recent years and last week saw their first joint anti-submarine drill in the South China Sea, a move believed to target China.

