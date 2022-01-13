01/13/2022 at 10:52 CET

Ana Nieto

Teaching your children to wait is very important. When they are babies, we give them the pacifier as soon as it falls off, we feed them quickly as soon as they start to cry, we change their diaper if we suspect that it may have stained it & mldr; Everything is here and now. And suddenly, from one day to the next, we ask for their patience, we tell them that they have to wait a little while. But what if they don’t understand what “in a while & rdquor; or “in 5 minutes & rdquor ;?

“How impatient they are! & Rdquor;

In addition to the fact that when they are little they do not have the notion of time developed and that as babies they have not had to wait at all, the immediacy in which we live does not help to teach them to wait either. And we adults get desperate many times and just lose patience telling them how impatient they are!

Álvaro Bilbao reminded us in a presentation that “when I wanted to see my favorite cartoons, which could be David the Gnome, I had to wait a whole week to be able to see them. Our kids don’t have to do that frustration control exercise to wait for that moment. Now, with all the television platforms out there and YouTube, they can watch whatever they want, whenever they want, as often as they like. Listen to a song? The same. Before we had to wait for them to put it on the radio, now they can listen to it whenever they want. And so with many things, think about it.

What happens then is that since they are not used to waiting, when one day they don’t have what they want when they want it, they get frustrated. “Many times as parents we try to spare our children the frustrations. However, if we want to have happy children instead of making the wind always blow in their favor, we must also teach them to navigate in storms & rdquor ;, Álvaro added.

Teaching our children to wait will save them a lot of frustrations in the future.

Guidelines for teaching your children to wait

Patience must be taught, and for this we are going to give you some simple guidelines for teaching your children to wait:

We have to teach them that “things are not when they want, how they want and the way they want & rdquor ;, recommends psychologist Begoña Ibarrola.Comply with the agreed time. If we have told you that after picking up the house we will do something, or that we will assist you in 5 minutes, comply with it. It is very important for him to understand that he has to wait and that after waiting, what he or she has proposed is done.Teach them to speak in conversations so they don’t interrupt. They have to understand that first they have to let someone finish speaking to speak to them. We have to be patient ourselves. We can’t ask our son to be patient if he sees us all stressed out in the car every morning because there is traffic or if we are in the supermarket queue and it does not go forward. Take advantage of those moments of waiting in the supermarket queue, inside the car in the middle of a traffic jam or on the platform waiting for the train to create bonds or have a fun time with your children. For example, waiting in line at the supermarket you can place bets on how long each customer takes, or in the car you can take the opportunity to speak or play music and play at having to guess the song before the others. It also does not mean that you have to entertain them all the time, but it will be easier this way. hours and limits of tele or mobile. When that time is up, they will understand that they have to wait until the next day to enjoy another screen time, Álvaro Bilbao suggested. As Catherine L’Ecuyer said, “go back to slow activities that require a lot of patience, such as conversation , reading, cooking or things as simple as tying shoes & rdquor;