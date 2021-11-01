Is Zayn Malik going to jail for hitting Gigi Hadid’s mom? | Instagram

Apparently the famous singer Zayn Malik must attend anger management courses in addition to other punishments imposed by a judge after apparently hurting the mother of Gigi hadid, with whom he has had a somewhat dysfunctional relationship.

Recently Zayn Malik, former member of One Direction, received the sentence of a judge after the altercation of which he was the author on October 29 against the mother of Gigi Hadid.

And it is that the lady assures that her son-in-law physically attacked her, despite the charges against him, the singer did not respond to these, however, he must comply with the punishments imposed by the authority.

As you may recall, a couple of days ago Yolanda Hadid accused Malik of having pushed her against a dresser and also insulted her, according to the model’s mother.

It seems that she asked him to stay away from her daughter, since she had apparently been harassing her, however, it should be noted that this part is not entirely clear.

Due to all this, the singer asked his partner to defend him from his mother’s accusations, but unfortunately she did not respond, which makes us believe that the episode did happen.

The singer defended himself against the accusations, however, by not providing evidence, a judge decided to convict him and try him on four charges.

According to confirmed information, a judge sentenced Malik on four charges of which the singer denies any guilt, but he will serve the punishments that consist of the following:

90 days of probation for each of the charges Attend anger management courses and be evaluated Run other domestic violence programs

Likewise, it was concluded that the singer will not be able to approach Yolanda Hadid or the security guard who would have witnessed everything.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that your probation may be canceled in six months if you comply with the provisions.

After this, as expected, Malik and Gigi Hadid separate and claim that it was all the fault of the model’s mother, although the version could change due to the judge’s sentence.

It is worth mentioning that their relationship was very involved in several breakups and reconciliations, so it was thought that they would not really last as a couple despite already having a child in common.