11/14/2021 at 11:13 CET

Queen Elizabeth II will not be today, as scheduled, at the official event to be held at the Cenotaph in London in I remember those who died in combat by a back muscle injury, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace announced.

The 95-year-old sovereign had “the firm intention” of going to the traditional remembrance service (Remembrance Sunday) at 11.00 GMT after having remained away from her official commitments for almost a month for medical advice.

Concern for your health

The health of the monarch is lately cause for concern in the United Kingdom and on October 20 Elizabeth II had to stay one night in hospital to undergo preliminary tests

“The Queen, having suffered a muscle injury to her back, has decided this morning, with great regret, that she will not be able to attend the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph,” a palace spokesman said in a statement. .

The official source added that the monarch “is disappointed to miss the service.”

“As in previous years, a wreath will be deposited in Her Majesty’s name by Prince Charles. His Royal Highness, together with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph, as planned, “the statement concludes.

Yes Boris Johnson will attend

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson It will be expected to be among those attending the service.

On the occasion of the event, the Tory leader stressed that it is “a moment to be together and remember those who sacrificed everything for the service of our country.”

In the service in Whitehall – where the government offices in London are located – there will be no limit on the number of attendees this yearContrary to what happened in the past, when only a limited number of veterans were allowed in and the ceremony was closed to the public due to the pandemic.

It is expected that today Hundreds of servicemen line up around the Cenotaph and nearly 10,000 veterans March in tribute to those who died in combat, in the presence of hundreds of passers-by.

The Queen, who was a teenager during World War II, has missed several official events – such as the so-called Festival of Remembrance held yesterday at the Royal Albert Hall – for almost a month after her doctors recommended her rest.

Last month, Isabel II had to spend the night of October 20 admitted to the hospital to undergo preliminary tests.