11/10/2021 at 22:38 CET

Roger Payró

A reality check for fans of the EU Costa Brava, the Llagostera of a lifetime. Just months after changing its name and location to adapt to the needs of the First RFEF, now the club changes owners. Isabel Tarragó and Oriol Alsina, the loving duo who have directed the offices and the bench in recent years and who have been key to the growth of the entity, sell the club.

President and technician, who are married, sell 75% of the shares that will come under “control of a private company & rdquor;. They announced it with a statement on social networks, without giving more details of the sale.

Official Comunicat – UE Costa Brava (@UE_CostaBrava) November 10, 2021

However, the portal ‘futbolcatalunya.com’ revealed that se is a Catalan consultancy with three lawyers in charge and who intend to invest the next winter market to lift the flight of the team, now in relegation places.

Tarragó already assured last August that “the First RFEF is unfeasible & rdquor ;. Now you no longer have to worry about her. Neither Pitu Comadevall, or not at least as a manager. The legend ‘almogàver’, recently retired and who served as institutional director, announced that he was leaving the entity in a decision that did not specify if it had to do with the change of owners.