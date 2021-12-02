Isabella Marin, the influencer originally from Florida and reported missing during a trip with her boyfriend, was found alive in a hospital in The Angels, As reported on Wednesday by the mother of the young woman, who reserved the details about her discovery and state of health.

The 21-year-old Latina, fond of video games and popular on the social network Twitch, was last seen on November 23, when she visited her mother and stepmother.

In an interview with TelemundoBoth women explained that that day Isabella acted strangely: barefoot and full of sand, she told them that she was going on a trip, but she never told them what her destination would be. They suspect that he was under the influence of some substance.

The family told the press that they had noticed a change in the young woman’s behavior since she met her partner, Israel Del Rosario, at a Homestead festival.

“She didn’t seem to be herself, she didn’t act like herself,” said her stepmother, Adriana Sauma. “She came to my house, she was covered in sand, she jumped on my bed and it looked like she hadn’t showered or eaten in a couple of days.”

When asked about Isabella’s whereabouts, her boyfriend related that they visited his father in Georgia for Thanksgiving and planned to continue their trip to California, but after dinner she told him that he should leave and left in his black Kia Forte car.

According to statements from Isabella’s mother, Del Rosario’s father told her that there was an argument between the couple. He later reported her missing to Georgia authorities at the request of Marín’s family.

“He told me that they argued and that she said goodbye to him in Atlanta. That she left him at her father’s house, “said Olga Jarrín, Isabella’s mother

Similarities to the Gabby Petito case

The disappearance of Isabella Marin had raised the fear of the authorities that another case like that of Gabby petito be repeated.

In July 2021, 22-year-old Petito started a trip to the United States with her boyfriend Brian laundrie, 23. Yet two months later, only Laundrie returned home.

Finally the body of the young woman was found on September 19 in a Wyoming national park. According to the coroner, Petito was killed by strangulation. A month later, Laundrie, the main suspect in the crime, was found dead in a Florida nature preserve after taking his own life.

