10/25/2021 at 10:58 AM CEST

The forward of the Real Sociedad, Alexander Isak, was the main protagonist in the tie (2-2) harvested in the Wanda Metropolitano and that keeps the team at the top of the table with 21 points out of 30 possible. He assisted in the first and scored the second, something that nobody had achieved in the rojiblanco fiefdom in LaLiga: the last time a player scored and assisted was Cristiano Ronaldo in 2012 at the Calderón.

The Swede, who has become the great offensive benchmark of the San Sebastián team in the absence of Mikel Oyarzabal, led the LaLiga leader in one of the most difficult games of the season. With only 22 years, the attacker registers a total of four goals between all the competitions and his incidence in the board of Imanol Alguacil is total.

1 + 1 – Alexander Isak 🇸🇪 from @RealSociedad has become the first player to score and assist in a @LaLiga match against Atlético at the Metropolitano -the last to achieve it at the Vicente Calderón was Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 in 2012 (3 goals and one assist) -. As. Pic.twitter.com/c3kYL6pEIc – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2021

The former Borussia Dortmund player is one of the great recent signings of Real Sociedad, which recruited him from German football for an amount close to 15 million euros. Along with Asier Illarramendi, the Swede is the most expensive signing in the club’s history. The podium is completed by Carlos Vela, whose operation cost 14 million euros in the 2012/13 season.

La Real Sociedad, leader of LaLiga

The txuri-urdin drew a valuable draw in their visit to the Wanda Metropolitano and remain at the top of the table. They have a total of 12 consecutive games without losing in all competitions: the last (and only) time that San Sebastián’s men fell was at the Camp Nou in the first game of the season.. In LaLiga they add six victories, three draws and one defeat with 21 points out of 30 possible

Imanol Alguacil’s team won the Copa del Rey 2020 last season and is one of the teams that plays the best football in LaLiga. With a squad full of youth and talent, Real Sociedad has already presented credentials to compete for the title and stay at the top of the table during the course of the course.