Updated Thursday, 18 November 2021 – 13:08

The Chairman of Criteria Caixa, Isidro Fain.EM

The president of the CECA and of the “La Caixa” Banking Foundation, Isidro Fain, has been re-elected as president of the World Institute of Savings Banks and Retail Banks (WSBI) for a new term of another three years.

His re-election has been “unanimously” in the Assembly held in Paris by this institution, which represents the interests of 6,500 savings banks and retail banks in more than 60 countries, totaling 15 billion euros in balance and 1,300 million customers in more than 63 countries, as reported this Thursday by the “La Caixa” Foundation.

The partners have also chosen the German Peter Simon as CEO of the organization for this period and have renewed some of the decision-making bodies of the WSBI with a reinforcement of the Spanish representation.

Specifically, the CECA Corporate Director of Associative Services and Resources, Antonio Romero, has been appointed president of the Coordination Committee, which acts as a coordinating element between the associative activity of the World Institute and the European Group of Savings Banks and Retail Banks. CaixaBank’s Director of International Institutional Relations, Joan Ross, has in turn been appointed as representative of the WSBI Council for International Relations.

The Assembly has outlined the priority lines of work, including financial inclusion, the promotion of sustainable finance, the exchange of best practices in the implementation of the new Basel IV solvency framework, and innovation, seeking in the digitization a tool to improve closeness to the customer.

During his speech, Isidro Fain highlighted the challenge that will open in the coming years in terms of economic recovery, together with the challenges that will open with the increase in inequality, demographic challenges, climate change and sustainability, claiming the social contribution inherent to WSBI partner entities.

“The members have in their DNA the vocation to help the most vulnerable and strengthen the community. The members’ social contributions amount to a total of 1.8 billion dollars annually to fight against poverty and social exclusion,” he said. .

Fain assumed the presidency of the organization in 2018. Since then the organization has focused on aspects such as promoting financial inclusion, increasing interlocution with international organizations or fostering collaboration among members.

