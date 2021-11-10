Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA) predicted that Pereira (4-1 MMA) would finish Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee during their showdown last Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Normally, what Adesanya thinks of a rookie fighter in his division would not be worth mentioning. However, Pereira is a unique case. He has two kickboxing victories over the current UFC 185-pound division champion. One of those victories is the only knockout loss in Israel Adesanya’s combat sports career.

Adesanya was filmed watching UFC 268. During the fight, Pereira defended a takedown in the first round before delivering a flying knee knockout at 0:18 seconds into the second episode.

“He’s a lot like (Derek) Brunson and me, he’s trying to find a way to knock him down because he’s scared of blows. Because you know he’s going to try knee-up at just the right time. Bang, there it is! I thought I was going to do it, but I didn’t think I was going to fly towards him. “

Pereira was repeatedly asked about a fight against Adesanya, in the UFC before making his debut. He remained humble and said his only goal is to win the title. If he came across “The Last Stylebender” while pursuing that dream, he would be happy to face his old enemy again. It remains to be seen how UFC matchmakers choose to handle Pereira going forward.

Adesanya agreed with one of her friends in the video, when Brunson and Marvin Vettori raised technique issues about Pereira, who has only five MMA fights, despite his extensive kickboxing experience, including a GLORY title.

However, the champion hopes that Pereira will be successful.

Israel Adesanya is coming off a title defense against Vettori at UFC 263 in June. He is expected to meet Robert Whittaker in February, although it is not official. Pereira represents fresh blood and given his history with Adesanya, he would create a compelling story as a challenger.

“We talked about this two days ago. We need something new. Especially after you flip the division. Good job Pereira, it was good. One thing I notice is that everyone is always holding on to that victory he has over me. I hope he does well in the ranking. I hope to see him in the next four fights. “

