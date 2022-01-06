

Emma Watson.

A pro-Palestinian Instagram post from the Hollywood star, Emma Watson It has sparked accusations of anti-Semitism by Israeli politicians and a backlash against what many call the cynical militarization of the term to attack supporters of the Palestinian cause.

On Monday Watson, who rose to global stardom after playing Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films, posted an image of a pro-Palestinian rally overlaid with the words “Solidarity is a verb,” ​​with a quote from scholar Sara Ahmed on the meaning of solidarity in the caption.

The post caught the attention of Israeli politicians, including Danny Danon, the country’s former ambassador to the United Nations, who shared Watson’s post on his official Twitter account along with the caption: “10 Gryffindor points for being anti-Semitic“.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s current ambassador to the UN, also reacted on his official Twitter account.

“Fiction can work in Harry Potter, but it doesn’t work in realityErdan tweeted.

“If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the Palestinian Authority (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that! “

This is not the first time that Israeli officials have reacted furiously to public displays of support for the Palestinians, and the latest comments have been rejected online.

Leah Greenberg, Co-CEO of Indivisible, a progressive political campaign organization based in the United States, responded to Danon on Twitter.

“A perfect demonstration of the utterly cynical and bad faith use of weapons of anti-Semitism to end basic expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people,” Greenberg wrote.

And British politician Sayeeda Warsi also responded to Danon on Twitter.

“Showing solidarity with the Palestinians is not anti-Semitism“, wrote. “These constant attempts to suppress all support for the Palestinians must be denounced.”

Repeat after me Mr …

Showing solidarity with Palestinians is not antisemitism

Appalling comments from former Israeli Ambassador to the UN

These constant attempts to stifle any and all support for Palestinians must be called out.

MSNBC host and former CNN reporter Ayman Mohyeldin was another of those who commented.

“This is not a joke, we are at a point where simply posting a vague image referring to solidarity with the Palestinians on Instagram labels you as an anti-Semite,” he tweeted.

