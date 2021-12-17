Darío Pérez

The Uzbek Israil Madrimov (8-0, 6 KO) has imposed by TKO in the ninth round to the French Michel Soro (35-3-1, 24 KO), although with controversy. In the final moments of the ninth round, Madrimov landed several blows at Soro, who felt damage especially after an impact on the lower area of ​​his face, and was forced to retreat. On the ropes, the local continued to give harsh punishment to the Frenchman while the bell rang, a fact that the Spanish referee, Salvador Salvá, did not hear, stopping the fight due to Soro’s inferiority… a few seconds after the bell.

From there, chaos. Madrimov’s team invaded the ring celebrating effusively, while Soro’s entourage lamented the lost chances while demanding the end of hostilities, with several blows received out of time. It is understood that the bell, in most places, does not save you if you have already fallen, but it does while you are being swollen with sticks. The never seen, after several minutes of discussions, the boxers prepared to continue, but common sense prevailed and the fight did not continue.

The least common of the senses was present in the final decision, which remained: Madrimov had won by technical KO, despite the fact that the last blows and the referee’s save came after the end of the round. We will probably see both contenders fight again in the next few months if Soro’s team demonstrates, documenting it with video and audio, that the stoppage of the fight was totally irregular. The WBA, always unpredictable, should resolve with a no-decision fight (No Contest) according to what has been witnessed this Uzbek afternoon.

The fight started on Madrimov’s initiative with good straights to the body. The Frenchman was getting into the fight and dominated the center of the ring from the third. With several even rounds in which Soro started very well and Madrimov finished better, we entered the ninth round with a slight advantage for the locals. Until then it was seen that the hands that really hurt were the Uzbek’s, although Soro had good moments with efficient combinations.

In previous bouts, at the eight-round light heavyweight, Bektemir Melikuziev (8-1, 6 KO) has beaten the veteran Sergei Ekimov (18-4, 9 KO) by points in unanimous decision of the judges (80-72, 80-71, 80-71).

In the superlight ten rounds Shakhram Giyasov (12-0, 9 KO) has also beaten very clearly by points in a unanimous decision of the judges (100-90, 100-90, 99-91) the Argentine Cristian Rafael Coria (29-9-2, 13 KO).

And in the light flyweight, the Uzbek Hasanboy Dusmatov (4-0, 4 KO) has imposed by TKO in the sixth round to the Mexican Jose Rivas (18-13-4, 10 KO).