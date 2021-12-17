A battery that flexes like rubber and can get wet? It is already a reality and it is even eco friendly.

Everything runs on batteries. If we want to forget about cables, that is what we have to do, but our electrical appliances need a source of energy and batteries can become cumbersome due to their size, shape and fragility.

At least that’s how it was until now. Just created a battery that can squeeze, stretch and bend as if it were rubber. It is not the first time that something like this has been done, but this device not only raises the deformation levels, but also can also be washed or soaked in water.

They have achieved this in the department of applied sciences at the University of British Columbia, in Canada. They ensure that, in addition to these qualities, your battery is safer and better for the environment.

If you wonder how they have achieved it, the explanation is actually simple. A common battery has multiple parts made of different hard materials, which are covered by a stronger protective layer.

To create this rubber battery, have made the internal parts of a rubber polymer created from zinc and manganese dioxide. They have found a way to turn hard parts into rubber.

Each battery is made of many of these small rubber parts, which are connected together to obtain a complete part that can be molded and wet without problem thanks to the seal that they have achieved.

Even they tested it in domestic washing machines to see if they could hold up to the water, soap and movement. After 39 complete wash cycles, the batteries were still working.

Looking to the future

According to them, these materials are safer and less polluting than those commonly used in the lithium ion batteries that we use every day. They decompose more easily and their residues are not as toxic, not to mention that they are less dangerous and do not explode.

From an ecological point of view it is a great leap forward, but they do not forget the new options offered by batteries that can be folded and washed without problems.

Dr Ngoc Tan Nguyen, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia College of Applied Sciences, has said that “Until now, extendable batteries could not be washed. This is a critical addition so they can withstand the demands of everyday use. “.

Therefore it seems that its goal will be the wearables that we wear every day. It is the most logical since they will mold to our body and we will need them to resist sweat, with their subsequent cleaning.

They are working on its autonomy and seeing what price ranges they could put on it. It seems that we will not have to wait long to start wearing devices that can stick to our skin.