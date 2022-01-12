Grey’s Anatomy confirms one more season It does not end!

Apparently the end is not even close to coming, as it was recently confirmed that the famous Serie Grey’s Anatomy will have one more season, something that has undoubtedly divided fan opinions.

And is that despite speculation, the series will come with more episodes, although it was thought that there would be no more.

The truth is that the future of Grey’s Anatomy seemed a bit uncertain, because the ABC television network and the actress Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Gray, had not reached an agreement.

It may interest you: Netflix definitively says goodbye to the series Grays Anatomy

However, according to Deadline they have finally been fixed and the season 19, thus endorsing the series as one of the most successful medical dramas on television.

It should be noted that the series was created and is produced by Shonda Rhimes, and remains the number one ABC production for adults ages 18 to 48 in the United States, adding 12.8 million viewers in its final season.

On the other hand, in recent years, Pompeo has expressed his desire to end his character and pursue other projects.

However, after a good agreement with the production, she will continue in the main role of the show for one more year, in addition, in this new season of Grey’s Anatomy she will participate as an executive producer.

In addition, as if that were not enough, other characters that will return to this new season are: Miranda Bailey and Richard Webbers, played by Wilson and Pickens Jr., respectively.

Grey’s Anatomy is scheduled to return to screens with its 19th season on Thursday, February 22, 2022.

As we mentioned earlier, “Grey’s Anatomy” is one of the longest series on television, since it began in 2005 and has already been on the air for 18 seasons.

This drama created and produced by Shonda Rhimes for 16 years completely wowed the audience.

Meredith Gray, played by Ellen Pompeo, is the main character of the series and for several years, Rhimes had commented that Pompeo had the power to decide when “Grey’s Anatomy” would end.

Meredith, who is the main character of the story, is the resident Gray who lives a series of experiences while becoming the most sought-after doctor in all of Seattle, in the United States.

When the series aired, Pompeo never imagined the success this television show would have.