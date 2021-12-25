The infidelityapparently destroyed the relationship of Alex Rodriguez Y Jennifer Lopez Well, a year ago they both boasted happiness in the family they had formed; but nevertheless, 365 days later the postcards changed. On this occasion the former baseball player appeared alone with the Christmas tree and with a message that many interpreted as bleak.

While, JLo has not published any photo although we know that the singer and model has a relationship with the actor Ben affleck and that both his children and his partner already live in harmony. The last image that Jennifer shared it was one morning frost where do you see with a giant jacket that covers her from the cold, although no message related to Christmas.

Jennifer López and her life after Alex Rodríguez PHOTO IG jlo / aritzia

While Rod, as he is known on social networks, boasted the Christmas Eve that he would have next to his family although his followers emphasized that his face was sad and lonely. Here is the message that he left next to the photo that has already gone viral.

“Happy Christmas everyone! ??????, What are your plans for tomorrow? I’m going to start my day with some yoga and then hang out with my girls, my family and my friends. My mother and sister are like Dominican master chefs, so we will eat turkey, chop, Ripe plantains! What are your Christmas Eve traditions? “, Alex Rodríguez wrote.

Alex Rodríguez at Christmas PHOTO IG arod

A year ago I celebrated with JLo, here what he wrote that occasion

Well they say that when trust breaks things end and to test the relationship of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez, who were engaged just 365 days; However, the alleged infidelities of the athlete made JLo stay away.

Here we leave you what Alex wrote in the 2020 Christmas, without thinking that it would be his last Christmas with the Queen of the Bronx.

“Christmas is not just a day, it is a state of mind. That memorable phrase from Miracle on 34th Street (movie) has never been more appropriate. This year, perhaps more than any other, has reminded all of us to be grateful for what we have and what the holidays truly represent. Love for friends and family. Helping each other, being the best person you can be. Holidays show us what is really important in life. To our friends and family, and to our fans and followers, a sincere thanks for all that they mean to us. Be good to yourself and others, have a safe and healthy vacation. Make 2021 the best year we’ve ever had!

Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López PHOTO IG arod

