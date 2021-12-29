12/28/2021 at 18:53 CET

The president of the Santboian EU, Miquel Martínez, was proud of the work carried out by the club in the Centennial Year, despite the difficulties that have been combined with the covid pandemic19.

“It is a pride to have chaired the entity in such a special year, although the important thing is the people of the club, sponsors and institutions such as the Sant Boi Town Hall who have turned to this Centennial & rdquor ;, Martínez told SPORT, in his last months in office. Precisely, this Thursday the Minister of Culture and Sports will visit the club, Miquel Iceta, in recognition of the San Boi entity

The club closes a very special 2021, Although he also wants to finish rounding this Centennial with some more acts in the first months of 2022. “We would like to organize a meeting of international players, to promote women’s rugby & rdquor ;, he says.

Pending events

“We could not play a great Centennial match but we do not rule out being able to organize one with Toulouse, and if not possible, an All Star & rdquor; special, explains Martínez, who remains just as excited about this project as he was at the beginning of the mandate.

An international tournament for veterans and veterans is also on the calendar, although everything must end up taking shape. “A Centennial is not celebrated every day and I am proud of the work of the Board and of all those who have collaborated despite the covid19 & rdquor ;.

The president has realized the respect and affection that the rest of the teams in Spain have, where they have been practically entertained in each trip. Now, on January 9, in the Alcobendas field, they play a lot at a sporting level.

Professional and amateur balance

“The first team is having a great campaign and after beating the most powerful teams in the League, You have to try it against Alcobendas, where a place in the Copa del Rey & rdquor; is also at stake, explains the president.

Despite the increasing professionalization of the teams, which makes it difficult for the Santboian EU to fight under the same conditions, He is happy with the work done at the club. “We have found a balance thanks to the sponsors, who have not left us despite the pademic & rdquor;he says proudly.

Will it be the year to win the league title again after many years of waiting? “Hopefully that is the case, because our club has always been a winner and will continue to be,” concludes Martínez.