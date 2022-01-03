01/03/2022 at 2:58 PM CET

After the chaos on Sunday, in which the ‘traps’ of navigation caused him and many other competitors to get lost, losing their options to the final triumph in the Dakar Rally, this Monday Carlos Sainz has addressed without problems the 338 timed kilometers of the second stage that linked the towns of Ha’il – Al Qaisumah. At the wheel of the new Audi RS Q e-tron that he shares with his co-driver Lucas Cruz, the Madrilenian ran practically the entire special in third position despite being behind in the starting order due to loss of time yesterday. .

Sébastien Loeb (Bahrain) achieved the victory of the day beating leader Nasser Al-Attiyah by 3 and a half minutes, while Sainz and Cruz finished third at 5.52 minutes, without any notable incident.

“Today has been a quiet day, without problems, we have only observed a small noise in a shock absorber that we will have to look at in the camp,” summarized the ‘matador’, much more concise and restrained than on Sunday, when he showed his anger with the organization of the Dakar and pointed out that “if so many people have made a mistake on the route there must be something wrong, we are not all idiots. Of course, some have found the way, but sometimes you know that it can be like that,” he added with disappointment Sainz. If the Dakar wants to do it like this and that on the second day of the race what happened happens … It’s a shame. I’m disappointed”.

Further than Sainz was Sven Quandt, responsible for the X-Raid structure that supports Audi in the Dakar, who assured on RTVE that they believe that leader Nasser Al-Attiyah “had extra information” so as not to get lost in the fateful penultimate checkpoint of Sunday’s stage.