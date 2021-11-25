11/25/2021

On at 08:12 CET

Ana I. Montañez

“It hurts me that my mother is remembered as a number. 25 in 2021, 1,003 since 2003. She has done a lot of good and has a name and surname.” When Juanjo X, 19, spoke these words, exactly four months have passed since the murder of his mother, María de los Ángeles Guerrero, 46, raised in the El Bulto neighborhood. “She was a hard-working woman, with a beautiful smile, who managed to get her house and her two children out on her own.”

On July 15, her ex-partner waited for her at the doors of Colegio San Manuel, where she works as a cook and in the care of the nuns of the Daughters of Charity of Malaga. At nine in the morning he approached her, he shot him with a shotgun and then committed suicide with the same weapon.

That day, Juanjo says, the day his mother “put on her wings”, she saved his life. “The night before, I told my mother to wake up because I had to go to the Post Office for her birthday present, which I didn’t finish giving her. That day, I don’t know what happens, my mother doesn’t wake me up.” Her plan was to pick up the package, go to the hairdresser, get ready and wait until noon for her mother to come home from work to celebrate her birthday, but that forgetfulness kept her out of the street.

“He was not carrying the shotgun loaded with two cartridges, he was carrying five. If his son had been, my wife, I or anyone could have carried out a massacre. He was willing to do all that, “explains Antonio Ramírez, Juanjo’s uncle and husband of one of Mari Ángeles’ three sisters.

“Taking my mother, the only thing he wanted was to inflict harm on us, my sister, my family and I, it was the only thing he was looking for. Because a person who loves you does not do that” Juanjo denounces with a hardened voice.

Before making the decision to leave him, Mari Ángeles, who had been divorced for years, suffered a relationship of control, machismo and confrontations with his two children, in addition to assuming all his expenses since he did not work. “A woman cannot smoke, it was a girl with a bad life that had tattoos, where would my mother go with leggings if she was going to buy, that’s just for running … she didn’t like animals and she threw my dog ​​out the street. To this day I don’t know where he is. He managed to throw my sister out of the house and now he was going to get me. “

It was there when Mari Ángeles had “a ray of light” and decided to end the relationship. “She does leave him but he does not”, this is how her children sums up the two months of continuous harassment who lived before he decided to kill her. He stalked her in the doorway of the house, accompanied her to and from work, called her at dawn … a situation in which Juanjo had considered reporting him. “His phrase was ‘if it’s not for me, it won’t be for you.’

Four months later

“When you get home and say to yourself ‘where is my mother?’, That’s when you realize the true situation, not when all the police officers are there, your family & mldr; when you get home“shares Mari Ángeles’ young son.” You are devastated, your mother has not died, they have killed her.

Reality plummeted on the shoulders of Juanjo who, like all his family, is in psychological treatment and recently stopped taking antidepressants.

After that July 15, he was orphaned by a mother at the age of 18, with his carpentry and assembly training completed but without employment, without financial support and with a home mortgage (VPO) that he does not want to lose.

“For that I am alone because my sister has to pay for her house, Dad I have but it is not a stability and I cannot always live on the help of my family.” So every month he faces the payment of a mortgage of 250 euros with the orphan’s pension of 400 euros and the occasional sporadic job. “Then I pay for electricity, water, gas and food. I lack money.”

“I considered the helplessness in which they found themselves, because the only economic income that was in the family unit was that of the mother“, explains Antonio Ramírez, who recalls how he was surprised by the immediate approach of the Malaga City Council after the death of Mari Ángeles.

According to Ramírez, First, the councilor for Equality, Francisco Pomares, and, shortly after, the mayor Francisco de la Torre, who even accompanied the family during the funeral, got in touch.

“It is true that he did not promise me anything but, more or less, he promised to provide a solution, see how we could rethink the housing that is municipal, the possibility of courses and a subsequent foray into a municipal company where he [Juanjo] could enter & mldr; but until today“.

The family assures that after that first approach and a couple of calls later, no public institution has approached them and they are unable to regain contact with the mayor of Equality. “It is true that my sister-in-law, the oldest, calls, but they do not attend. There is no appointment, she has no agenda.”

Antonio confesses that he heard “indignant“the words that the Andalusian president Juanma Moreno dedicated to the victims of gender violence in Andalusia and their families during his speech at the second session of the State of the Community Debate: “We will never forget the murdered women. We have a moral commitment to the victims and their children and, of course, from the Government we are going to give everything for them.”

“We want to state that it is not true. It is not true that they are over the children of the murdered women. We have no news of this control they have over the families and orphans of the murdered women”, insists Antonio: “It hurts that they are in the photo and then forget “.

Claim, always

“I would have loved to have a normal life, see my mother grow old, leave home, work, become independent …”, confesses Juanjo.

Since her mother has been gone, those plans have changed. Its main purpose is to find a job in order to maintain the house for which his mother “fought” and vindicate her case:

“I always want to name her. I never want to shut up, I don’t want to stay still. I want my mother’s case to be known, that neither she nor anyone else deserved that ending, and less for being a woman and for deciding not to love someone “.

Oxana Startseva, 36, was killed in August

Barely 20 days had passed since the death of Mari Ángeles Guerrero when the president of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, reported a second case of sexist violence in Malaga.

The victim was Oxana Startseva, of Russian origin, but who had lived in Spain for years, first in Granada and later in Malaga, in the Rincón de la Victoria. He was 36 years old.

On August 3, the couple he had lived with for three months allegedly hit him on the head during an argument, ending his life. Then he tried to burn the body in an open field in Maro. There were no previous complaints of abuse.

The night before the crime occurred, the local police intervened the couple in the street at two in the morning, observing how she pulled away from him when he tried to put her hand on her waist. Then Oxana denied that she was suffering a case of abuse.

The testimony of a neighbor, who saw how he put the body covered with a T-shirt in the trunk of his car and the notice of the Emergency Service about the appearance of a bonfire near the Maro ravines led the Civil Guard to the murderer, that he confessed what he had done and that Oxana was his sentimental partner.

The magistrate of the Court of Violence against Women number 2 of Malaga then decreed the provisional prison communicated and without bail for the perpetrator of the facts.

As confirmed by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) to this newspaper, the man remains in jail and is being investigated for an alleged crime of murder.

“Its processing by the Jury Law will be imminent, although it has not yet agreed in the absence of any prior procedure,” these sources detail.

This newspaper has tried to contact the family or the defense of Oxana, who was a native of the Russian city of Volsk, without success.

For its part, the Russian Embassy in Spain affirmed that it participated in the expatriation procedures for Oxana’s body, but denied maintaining contact with her family or with her legal representation.

“I’m going to carry education with me as a flag”

On this November 25, Juanjo assumes the importance of the prior complaint – in the case of his mother there was none – but he maintains that education continues to be the key to eradicating gender violence. “They told me that it was very important to file a complaint in time because they had taken away his weapons permit. If this being wanted to take my mother’s life, he would do it with a shotgun or in a thousand ways. The complaint is very important but education is more important and I am going to carry it with me as a flag. “